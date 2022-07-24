We are a week away from both SummerSlam and Ric Flair’s latest “last” match, but first let’s jump into the news that broke late Friday afternoon.
Vince steps down
The wrestling world, as most of us has known it for our entire lifetimes, officially changed forever Friday afternoon as Vince McMahon stepped down as Chairman and CEO of WWE.
WWE released a statement at 4:08, and it isn’t surprising it did so at the end of the workday on a Friday, so WWE’s stock won’t be as affected.
The move was not a surprise, and Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon were named co-CEOs of WWE moving forward.
The decision was made a week to 10 days ago, but it had been kept a secret to most inside WWE.
It was also reported by www.pwinisderelite.com that McMahon would not be a part of the creative team, let alone the head of it, moving forward.
WWE held a meeting for all employees who were at Smackdown at 5 p.m. Friday, and it was described to me as a somber environment.
Earlier in the day, and this will definitely fall through the cracks after the McMahon news, it was announced that Triple H was back as head of Talent Relations.
We will touch on all of this in next week’s column in terms of where WWE goes as a company, with the creative end of things and all other aspects.
Whoever takes over creative is going to be in a good position, and the hope here is that Paul Heyman will be considered for one of the shows.
SummerSlam lineup
This coming Saturday, WWE presents SummerSlam on Peacock.
The main event will be the ninth PPV or Special Event match containing Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar as the pair will face off in a Last Man Standing match for Reigns’ Undisputed Universal championship.
Other title matches include The Usos defending their undisputed tag titles against The Street Profits with Jeff Jarrett as the special referee, Liv Morgan defends her Smackdown women’s title against Ronda Rousey, Bianca Belair defends her Raw women’s title against Becky Lynch in a SummerSlam rematch from last year, and Lashley defends the United States title against Theory.
WWE has been teasing Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank title shot against the winner of the Reigns v. Lesnar match, so that could come into play.
Other matches announced so far on the card include Happy Corbin facing Pat McAfee, The Miz taking on Logan Paul and Seth Rollins facing Riddle.
As a follow-up to last week’s mention that Raw could be going to a TV-14 product, SummerSlam is rated just that.
Flair retires Sunday (we think)
A day after SummerSlam, Ric Flair will step in the ring for what he says is the last time when he teams with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.
More on the card next week.
More on Bayley
Two weeks ago, we looked at when Bayley could be returning to WWE.
If she is not back by SummerSlam, she is scheduled to be in Nashville, so it shouldn’t be too much longer until she is back on TV.
Goldberg back to WWE?
Goldberg had his “first” match on Sept. 22, 1997, when he defeated Hugh Morris on Nitro.
WWE will air Smackdown on Friday, Sept. 23 from Salt Lake City.
Will the company air a Goldberg-themed show that night? Will he be part of the show?
Zayn on Broken Skull Sessions
The newest episode of Broken Skull Sessions has been released.
Sami Zayn is Steve Austin’s guest.
This week’s WWE block on A&E
The Bella’s will be featured on this week’s episode of Biography while WWE Rivalry will focus on Stone Cold Steve Austin versus The Rock.
Following last Sunday’s successful WWE episodes of Biography, Rivals and Smack Talk, this week’s episodes have been announced.
Biography kicks off at 8, followed by Rivals and then Smack Talk.
This Week in History…
In 1999, Kurt Angle wins his first pro wrestling title when he defeats J. R. Smooth for the Memphis Power Pro Wrestling crown.
In 1999, Edge won his first title in WWE when he defeated Jeff Jarrett at a house show at the SkyDome in Toronto.
In 2001 on a Smackdown taping at Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Kurt Angle defeated Booker T for the WCW championship.
Email questions/comments to powerhousehughes@gmail.com or tweet them to @BillHughes_III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.