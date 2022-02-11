STATE COLLEGE — When it comes to NCAA wrestling, not many programs are in the same rarified air as Penn State’s.
Under the lead of head coach Cael Sanderson, Penn State has won eight of the last 10 NCAA Division I wrestling championships and is favored to win it all again this year.
The Nittany Lions have helped the Big Ten dominate the landscape of the sport as the conference has claimed the last 14 national champions.
In fact, the conference has won 25 of the last 30 Division-I titles with Iowa winning 13, Minnesota taking home three and Ohio State getting one to go along with Penn State’s eight.
The other five national titles since 1991? Oklahoma State has won all of them.
To find the most recent NCAA champion that wasn’t a Big Ten team or Oklahoma State, you would have to go back to 1988 when Arizona State won it.
Last weekend, fans turned out to Happy Valley in droves to watch a pair of top-10 showdowns with neither being as close as the scores may indicate.
Saturday night at a sold-out Bryce Jordan Center (BJC), top-ranked Penn State defeated eighth-ranked Ohio State, 32-7, in front of 15,991 fans.
It was my first collegiate wrestling dual, and the “White Out” atmosphere was special, even with several fans not using their tickets due to weather conditions.
Another first-time attendee was Dr. Katie Kostohryz, an Associate Teaching Professor in the College of Education who was a Division-I athlete.
“It was incredible to watch my first wrestling match ever at Penn State and it was my first time in the BJC since the basketball team defeated Ohio State in 2020 pre-Covid,” she said. “What phenomenal athletes, and I also felt connected to the Penn State community, old and new friends, and that’s what I love about sports!”
For lifelong friends and Fredericktown residents Pete Keruskin and Chuck Gould, it was a chance to catch up with Chris Opall, a Brownsville native who works at Penn State, and watch the action.
“Penn State’s domination over Ohio State was incredible, the sold-out crowd made the event awesome and there was a lot of energy,” said Keruskin. “Sanderson has brought the intensity needed and has had the ability to keep some of Pennsylvania’s elite high school wrestlers in state while recruiting some of the best wrestlers from around the country.
“Having so many Olympic and NCAA wrestling champions involved in the program, I don’t know why a star high school wrestler would want to go anywhere else.”
Gould was impressed by what he saw.
“It was a dominant performance on the mat by our Lions,” he said while smiling. “Through recruiting, attitude and his work-ethic, Cael has created the most dominant dynasty in college sports.
“I would love to see more matches in BJC as the waiting list for Rec Hall just continues.”
The legendary Rec Hall was where Penn State defeated seventh-ranked Nebraska Sunday, 21-13, in the 60th straight sellout at the venue.
Bob and Amber (Plewniak) Biddle, graduates of Belle Vernon Area who now reside in Lancaster, took their sons Declan and Conlan to the dual on Sunday.
“It was an incredible experience with a super intimate setting and incredible energy,” said Amber. “This building has so much character and history and you can feel it just walking through the doors.
“All of the photos in the concourse displaying the history of Penn State wrestling reminds you of the legendary program.”
Declan and Connor were able to get a picture with David Taylor, a two-time NCAA wrestling champion at Penn State, a 2020 Olympic gold medalist and a two-time Dan Hodge trophy winner, which is the equivalent of the Heisman trophy in college football.
“The event itself was very fan-friendly, very affordable and there isn’t a bad seat in the place,” Amber said. “It was well worth the drive, especially if there are young wrestlers in your family.
“We will definitely be back.”
So will Penn State, in terms of being there for another potential national championship.
It has the top-ranked wrestler in the nation at four of the 10 weight classes, another who is ranked second and two who are ranked fifth.
Is a ninth crown in 11 tournaments a lock?
No, but when the team champion is crowned March 19, don’t be surprised if there is another piece of hardware headed to Rec Hall.
