It was an eventful couple of days for WWE, and it appears WWE is teasing a Randy Orton vs. Charlotte Flair match.
Will it happen?
We will look at the possible match as well as other items, in chronological order.
Styles defeats Bryan for vacant IC crown
Friday night on Smackdown, AJ Styles defeated Daniel Bryan to win the vacant Intercontinental title in a classic bout.
The match went 38 minutes and it set the bar high for the Orton and Edge “Greatest wrestling match of all-time” contest.
Edge and Orton deliver
Make no question about it, the match at Backlash between Orton and Edge was superb.
However, it was by no means better that Styles and Bryan.
Why do I share this opinion?
The 45-minute Edge and Orton bout came across as a classic on TV, but the match was edited and there were a handful of instances that I caught lapses in time during camera angles where it was obvious that the pair was reshooting moves or sequences.
It isn’t noticeable to most fans, but my experience in movies and with doing pro wrestling TV tapings made it obvious to me.
Nonetheless, it was an incredible match but unfortunately, Edge tore his tricep and had surgery to repair it.
He will be out for at least four months and for up to nine.
As far as the greatest match of all-time, it can’t be considered for many reasons, one being that it wasn’t even the best match of the weekend as that honor went to Styles and Bryan.
Charlotte to face men?
There is little doubt that Charlotte Flair is going to face men in matches, and a match with Orton seems inevitable.
Ric Flair, Charlotte’s dad, helped Orton in his non-sanctioned match against Christian on Raw, and there is history between Flair and Orton.
The end result of Flair’s actions could be a match between Charlotte and Orton, possibly at SummerSlam.
Charlotte is so much better than every other female wrestler in WWE that facing men is the next part of her evolution.
While I am not a big fan of intergender matches, it is not unprecedented.
Chyna defeated Chris Jericho for the Intercontinental title in 1999 and Tessa Blanchard is the current Impact heavyweight champion.
More on Heyman’s removal
When WWE released a statement on Thursday that Paul Heyman was no longer the Executive Director of Raw, it came as no surprise.
Ratings have been down for Raw (as well as Smackdown, for that matter), but can Heyman be held solely responsible?
Vince McMahon tells his writers what he wants and then once they come up with angles, Vince has to okay them.
Heyman looked to establish younger and misused talent on Raw, yet McMahon balked at it.
I appreciated what Heyman was trying to do with the underutilized performers, and this was the perfect time.
Why not showcase their athleticism and skill with no fans at the shows?
When WWE does go back live in front of audiences, Heyman would have given fans reasons to care about the performers by building them up.
But it wasn’t what McMahon wanted.
On This Day…
In 1985, Macho Man Randy Savage made his WWE debut when he defeated Aldo Marino.
Also, the U.S. Express (Mike Rotundo and Barry Windham) defeated The Iron Sheik and Nikolai Volkoff to win the then-WWF tag team titles on the same card.
The U.S. Express regained the titles after losing them to Sheki and Volkov at WrestleMania I.
Terry Funk made his WWE debut on the same show, ironically also defeating Marino.
In 2000, I teamed with Dale Price to defeat Eric Love and Luscious Lucas for the Championship Wrestling Federation tag titles.
This week’s question:
Why does WWE almost always have champions lose non-title matches? No wonder fans don’t take champions seriously. Sean, Connellsville.
You hit the nail on the head as this has been questioned by many over the years.
Wrestling experts harp on it constantly, and it would not take much effort to correct.
It is lazy booking to have champions lose non-title matches so often and it would behoove WWE to fix this long-standing error.
