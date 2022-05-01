There was some news pertaining to watching both AEW and WWE this week, so let’s take a look!
AEW safe?
Now that TBS and TNT are under the Discovery umbrella since it took over WarnerMedia, some are wondering how it will affect AEW.
Discovery has made it known that TBS and TNT will no longer develop original scripted programming as it is looking to cut $3 billion in costs.
The original story aired in Variety, but AEW was not mentioned in the column.
Considering AEW does solid numbers for the channels, the cuts could actually be a blessing for the company.
Peacock numbers
WWE continues to help the Peacock app draw in new fans.
On Thursday, NBCUniversal announced that Peacock added four million paid subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, raising the total number to 13 million overall and 28 million active accounts.
Peacock had a revenue of $472 million for the quarter.
Austin’s next guest
Speaking of the Peacock Network, it has been announced that Steve Austin’s next guest on his Broken Skull Sessions is Cody Rhodes.
This could be one of the more interesting episodes of the Sessions yet.
This Week in History…
In 1981, WWF champion Bob Baclund and NWF champion Antonio Inoki wrestled to a draw in a two-out-of-three-falls match in Mexico City, Mexico.
In 1986 at a Saturday Night’s Main Event taping, Jake “The Snake” Roberts hit Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat with a DDT on the concrete floor outside of the ring. Steamboat was legitimately knocked out.
In 1987, Steamboat, the WWF Intercontinental champion, defeated Randy “Macho Man” Savage in a steel cage match less than a month after their WrestleMania III classic.
Also in 1987, WWF ran a show in Pittsburgh at the Civic Arena. In the main event, Hulk Hogan retained the WWF championship via DQ over Kamala.
In 1991, The Bushwhackers defeated Demolition on a WWF house show. This was one of Demolition’s last matches with the company, and the fact they lost to The Bushwhackers shows how fast they fell within the WWF.
In 1993, WWF ran three shows in one day with the first card being a matinee show in Landover, Md.
Wrestlers from the show then flew up to a pair of shows in New York. Some of the wrestlers went to Rochester while others went to Long Island.
There were also wrestlers who only did the Rochester or Long Island shows in case there were travel issues with flights from Landover.
In 1998, Booker T defeated Chris Benoit to begin his third reign with the WCW TV title.
In 2003, Miss Elizabeth passed away.
In 2011 at WWE’s Extreme Rules PPV, Christian defeated Alberto Del Rio to win the vacant World championship. Also on the card, John Cena won the WWE championship in a triple threat match that included John Morrison and the champion, The Miz.
This week’s question
I saw a picture of Sasha Banks having a Boss grill. What is the point? Sheri, Uniontown.
It is a part of her character.
Wrestlers have to continuously evolve their characters, and this is a small tweak to Banks’ approach.
