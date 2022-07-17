Thursday afternoon, a report was made public that WWE was going to have Raw move to a TV-14 product, and away from PG, as of this Monday, July 18.
A decision like this could bring WWE back closer to their Attitude Era content, at least for Raw, and this would raise a lot of questions in terms of sponsors for the show.
Smackdown was not mentioned in the report as making the same move.
When buzz started to build about this rumor, some top pro wrestling journalists reached out to WWE for comment.
The report was refuted, to a point, but it has since been stated that WWE is considering the move in the future with Monday’s episode remaining TV-PG.
Raw had been TV-14 from 1997 until 2008 when the company made a conscientious effort to add sponsors.
SummerSlam surprises?
There is word going around that there will be some surprises at SummerSlam on July 30.
Mania tickets on sale Aug. 12
For those of you interested in going, WWE announced on Thursday that WrestleMania tickets will go on sale on Friday, Aug. 12.
This is much earlier on-sale date than normal, and it is an interesting move for WWE.
Mania will emanate from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.
Mania brought in nine figures to Dallas
This past Monday, Dallas mayor Eric Johnson and Arlington mayor Jim Ross announced that WrestleMania 38 generated $206.5 million for the Dallas/Arlington of economic impact this past April.
AEW All Out tickets on sale
Tickets for AEW’s Sept. 4 PPV, All Out, are now on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.
The show takes place in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
Tickets can be bought for the show by itself or in a package as the Aug. 31 edition of Dynamite and Sept. 2 episode of Rampage will also take place in the same venue.
Tickets are available for each show individually or collectively as a three-show package.
Big E done?
A few days ago, Big E did an interview and stated that he would be at peace if his recovery from neck surgery did not go as planned and he would have to retire.
Is there more to the injury, or did he just throw a bone out to fans to give them something to chew on so that his eventual return comes across as a bigger deal?
This comes days after E stated doctors told him he is doing well with his recovery, so maybe the question was asked in the context of “if you aren’t able to return to the ring…”
While I did not hear the interview, this is my guess.
This week’s WWE block on A&E
Following last Sunday’s successful WWE episodes of Biography, Rivals and Smack Talk, this week’s episodes have been announced.
Goldberg will be featured on Biography, the feud between The Undertaker and Kane will be chronicled on WWE Rivals and another episode of Smack Talk will air.
Biography kicks off at 8, followed by Rivals and then Smack Talk.
This Week in History…
In 1994, in his WCW debut, Hulk Hogan defeated Ric Flair to win the WCW championship. This was the first PPV match between the two legends.
In 2007, The Great Khali won the WWE World title by winning a battle royal. He eliminated Kurt Angle last. The title had been vacated when Edge suffered a torn pectoral muscle.
In 2011, CM Punk won the WWE championship when he defeated John Cena. Punk’s WWE deal had legitimately been expired, and with the show in Punk’s hometown of Chicago, there really was a feel of “what will happen” heading into the match.
Punk had secretly signed a new deal earlier in the day, but it was kept quiet.
This week’s question:
Liv Morgan winning the women’s Money in the Bank briefcase was great to see. But her win later in the night over Ronda Rousey felt like a wasted opportunity. Do you agree? Stevie, Waynesburg.
I could not agree more. WWE had an opportunity to have a special moment down the road with Morgan and in my eyes, it blew it.
For years, Morgan has been one of those performers who seemed to be able to get up to the proverbial glass ceiling but could not break through it.
And let’s be honest. Rousey is billed as the baddest woman on the planet. There is no reasonable explanation for why she should have lost so quickly, and then for her to hug Morgan?
Killed Rousey’s credibility in my eyes.
There has hardly been a buzz since she returned, title win at WrestleMania or not, and this completely deflated her buzz.
It is time to turn her from a fan favorite, and the sooner the better.
Email questions/comments to powerhousehughes@gmail.com or tweet them to @BillHughes_III.
