The WWE Network officially starts on NBC’s Peacock app on Thursday, although the WWE Network will still be available until April 4.
Several changes were announced this past week and let’s take a look at some.
For the time being, the pause and rewind options during live events will not be available. Peacock is hoping to have the options ready to go by SummerSlam in August.
Another option that will not be available at launch will be searchable features.
For example, if you want to watch a match from last year’s Survivor Series, you will have to fast forward through the whole show until you get to the match you are looking for.
This is different from the current approach on WWE Network where you can search through the matches easily to pick out what you want.
The updated function has been discussed.
Also announced is WWE will be an option on Peacock’s browse menu.
Lastly, everything on WWE Network will be integrated onto Peacock, but it won’t happen right away. Once the WWE Network shuts down on April 4, there will be a lot of material that will not be available on Peacock for a while.
AEW’s announcement
At its PPV last Sunday, AEW announced that Christian Cage, known in WWE as Christian, had signed with the company.
The announcement came as a letdown to many fans, although trust me when I say AEW is getting a tremendous in-ring general.
No, he was never a top draw in WWE or with Impact Wrestling, but he is talented inside the ropes.
I wonder if AEW Should have gone without the tease of signing Cage.
Fans were hoping for someone the level of CM Punk or Brock Lesnar, so Christian naturally felt like a big letdown.
Had AEW just had him show up without making any kind of announcement, it would have been a much bigger deal.
Disappointing AEW numbers
Fresh from Shaquille O’Neil wrestling on the March 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, viewers dipped sharply for this past Wednesday’s episode.
With Shaq, AEW drew 934,000 viewers, but Dynamite dropped to 743,000 viewers this past Wednesday for a drop of 191,000.
It is unfortunate that the numbers dropped the way they did as this past Wednesday’s Dynamite was a really good show.
NXT also dropped, but it was minimal from 692,000 viewers on March 3 to 691,000 this past Wednesday.
This has to be disheartening for AEW because between the Shaq match and coming off the Revolution PPV, Dynamite also dropped from 831,000 viewers on the Feb. 24 episode.
NXT makes two announcements
On NXT Wednesday night, the promotion announced that the next NXT TakeOver will be a two-part special titled Stand and Deliver on Wednesday, April 7, and Thursday, April 8.
Both nights will air on the USA Network, while the second night will also air on the WWE Network/Peacock.
The shows will be a part of WWE’s WrestleMania 37 Broadcast Week, which we will touch on shortly. The second announcement pertained to NXT creating its women’s tag team championship.
WrestleMania 37 Broadcast Week
Raw will air Monday, April 5, and then the Hall of Fame ceremony will air the next night on Peacock and the WWE Network.
We already looked at the two-night NXT TakeOver on Wednesday and Thursday, and Smackdown will air that Friday.
Mania is once again a two-night event taking place Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11.
WWE wrestler requests release
Andrade has requested his release from WWE.
This Day in History
In 1999, Ric Flair defeated WCW champion Hulk Hogan to win the championship in a First Blood Steel Cage match.
In 2004, WWE presented WrestleMania XX on PPV.
Eddie Guerrero retained the WWE championship against Kurt Angle in a great match. Guerrero would die a year-and-a-half later, mere days before he was to win the World title from Batista.
This week’s question
I have a question that is driving me nuts and I want your thoughts. Why isn’t Cesaro pushed as a very top guy? Max from Charleroi.
I have been wondering this for years myself.
The last couple of months, Cesaro has finally started to get utilized the way he should have been used for years. He is truly one of the top wrestlers in the world and WWE has misused him for the better part of a decade.
Cesaro recently signed a new deal, so that may be part of why WWE is showcasing him more.
I could see Cesaro have a solid build leading up to challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal championship. Whether WWE can extend it out to have the match at SummerSlam, I am not sure.
But it is about time that Cesaro has been given the chance to shine.
In memory
This week’s column is dedicated to the memory of Mrs. Cheryl Hackett.
Mrs. Hackett was one of the nicest people I have ever met and she will be missed by all of us lucky enough to know her.
My thoughts and prayers go out to her husband Jim, son Terry and grandson Jimmy, who is my nephew.
