Les Hart was a three-sport standout for Connellsville High School in the late 1960s and if the Falcons had a baseball program at that time Hart would have excelled on the diamond as well.
Hart was on the first Falcon football team after the merger of Dunbar and Connellsville in 1966. The Falcons posted an outstanding record of 9-1. The lone loss was a 7-0 defeat at the hands of Kiski.
“That team was a really good team,” Hart opined. “I was a Connellsville guy, Dunbar and Connellsville were big rivals, but when we came together to play I think everybody was excited about how good we could be.”
Hart saw playing time and scored two touchdowns in 1966. The Falcons lone loss came the week after a knockdown drag out 9-7 win over arch rival Uniontown. The game was played at Uniontown in front of an estimated 7,500 fans. Uniontown Athletic Director Bill Power called it the biggest home crowd ever for the Red Raiders.
The game lived up to it’s billing. Brad McLee scored a first-quarter touchdown giving Uniontown a 7-0 lead. Connellsville got a second-quarter TD from Bob McLuckey, but a penalty moved the extra point back and Jim Braxton missed the kick.
The Falcons in the fourth quarter moved from their own eight-yard line before stalling and setting up a 27-yard Braxton field goal, putting the Falcons on top 9-7. The Red Raiders in a last-ditch effort moved down field, a couple of big losses moved them back and John Hull was going to attempt a better than 50-yard field goal with one second remaining. Hull took a direct snap, fumbled, picked the ball up and moved to his left, he shoveled a pass basketball style to Pete Lampley who was downed at the 10-yard line. It was a wild finish to a great football game. The Falcons prevailed 9-7.
“In 1966 I was a halfback along with Hawk McCargo, and we were both backups to Denny Marzano and Braxton and I played safety,” Hart recalled. “The Uniontown game was a great game, but we were really banged up coming out of that game going into the game with Kiski. Some of our lineman were hurt really bad and Braxton was pretty sore. We left everything out on the field against Uniontown.”
In Hart’s junior season in 1967 the Falcons went 6-4 and Hart scored five touchdowns. Hart’s big highlight was two touchdowns in a 14-7 win over Brownsville. He had another memorable moment in the final game against Southmoreland when he scampered 96 yards with a punt return in a 18-7 win.
“It might still be the longest return in Connellsville history,” Hart said. “Their punter got a hold of one and kicked it over my head, that’s why it ended up being such a long return.”
In 1968 Hart had a solid senior season and scored 10 touchdowns as the Falcons finished with a record of 5-5. Hart was named to the All Fayette County team.
“Making All County in Fayette County really meant something,” Hart said. “We had a lot of good football players in Fayette County during that period.”
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Hart was a very good basketball player on Connellsville teams that went 12-9 and 6-4 in Section 7 in 1966-67, 15-7 and 6-4 in 1967-68, and 15-7 and 4-6 in 1968-69. Hart notched 444 points in his career with the Falcons.
“We had the misfortune of being in the same section with Uniontown and Laurel Highlands,” Hart lamented. “Both of those teams were very tough and we weren’t that big. I think our biggest man was Fred Norton and he was 6-1 or 6-2. Wil Robinson at LH was just unbelievable.”
Hart was on the Connellsville track team.
“I ran the low hurdles, did the high jump and ran the 880 relay,” Hart said. “I wasn’t that successful in track.”
Connellsville did not have a baseball team when Hart was in high school, so he played on a very good American Legion team. Connellsville finished third in the state in 1967 and was Section 12 champs and posted a 20-6 record in 1968.
“If we had a high school team we would have been really good,” Hart explained. “We had great players on the legion team, Braxton, Bob Bailor, Fred Norton and Bob Galasso. I loved the way Herman Welsh and Buzz Barnhart coached us. I played left field and then played third base. I loved baseball, it was a lot of fun playing on those teams.”
When Hart graduated from Connellsville in 1969 he wound up going to West Virginia Wesleyan to play football.
‘I got looked at by a few teams,” Hart said. “I almost took an offer to West Virginia, but Bobby Bowden came in and that offer went away. I was asked to visit Otterbein and the defensive coach Ralph Bouch was going to coach West Virginia Wesleyan and he asked me to go with him to Wesleyan.”
The Bobcats were trying to rebuild the football program and Hart was on teams that finished 1-7 in 1969, 0-7-1 in 1970, 2-7 in 1971 and 3-6 in 1972.
“We weren’t very big, but we were fast,” Hart said. “We worked hard.”
Hart led the Bobcats in rushing in 1969 despite hurting his knee. He was one of the top kickoff returners in the WVIAC in 1970, averaging 24.6 yards per return. A highlight from 1971 occurred when he booted a 28-yard field goal with 20 seconds left in the game to lift the Bobcats to a 24-23 win over Marietta.
In his senior season in 1972 Hart rushed for 685 yards and was named to the All Conference team.
Hart was an assistant coach at West Virginia Wesleyan after graduation. He was there two seasons in 1973 and 1974. He moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and worked for a finance company and taught school and then worked for Bell South. In 1985 he moved to Atlanta, working for the telephone company. In 1989 he moved to Charleston, South Carolina. He retired from AT&T in 2013.
Now 69, Hart resides in Charleston with his second wife Nathacia. They have been married 24 years. Hart has three children, two boys and a girl from his first marriage.
“Looking back I’m pleased,” Hart said. “Athletics was a way to get an education, and I’m happy with what I did.”
