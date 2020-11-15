Much has been written over the years about the term Indian summer.
The word autumn seems to have something to do with the fairest season of them all, and Indian summer has been called the fifth season. It occurs almost every year, and is a floating period on the weather calendar coming after the first frost and cold snap. It is characterized by a period of pleasant weather with mild or warm sunny days, bright blue skies and cool clear mornings.
The weather factor involved is a large, high-pressure system that anchors itself over the Middle Atlantic region and usually remains stationary for a few days or even a week or so. Some years, these fair-weather, high-pressure systems visit two or three times bringing along their pleasant weather. When high pressure visits, it comes with subsiding air that descends over the area and brings with it the sunny days and clear cool nights.
Often there is a substantial difference between the early morning low temperature and the afternoon high reading. Much of the past week we experienced chilly mornings in the 30s and in the mountains temperatures in the upper 20s, but by afternoon almost all areas were in the 70s.
Sometimes this pleasant weather is also accompanied by a hazy sunshine that is caused by the lack of any wind to stir and mix the air. The air has a relaxed feeling to it and causes us to pause and enjoy some of our summer activities like a round of golf, bike ride or just a hike in the woods to enjoy the last of the colors. It also is a period when we can work outside on the remaining harvest or chores that need to be done before the cold winds of winter make their appearance.
Native Americans would use this time to gather a final round of supplies and finish their harvest before winter, and this is probably where the term originated. Many a poet has tried a hand at creating a verse about its glories and Albert Matthews, a Boston lexicographer, searched practically the entire mass of early American literature in search of the first use of the term.
The Monthly Weather Review published Matthews’ findings and the conclusion was that nobody knew for sure where the term originated. Our Mid-Atlantic region is situated in the best position to enjoy these pleasant weather spells; however, occasionally Indian summer extends into New England and even the Mid West.
How nice it was to have had this wonderful period of pleasant weather. With all the strife of the election and the virus it was nice to see everyone enjoying the great weather and hearing the pleasant things they had to say about our period of Indian summer.
Let’s hope another big, high-pressure weather system wants to visit and bring us a few more nice days before the cold settles in. I doubt if we will see temperatures as warm as we experienced but sunny autumn days in the 50s are ok too.
