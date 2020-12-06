With COVID-19 forcing a lot of restrictions on activities, many folks took up hiking and walking this summer and by the looks of the parking area at nearby Ohiopyle State Park and many other parks across Southwestern Pennsylvania, even the cooler months are seeing a lot of people continuing to walk and hike.
It’s a great way to get some exercise along with some fresh air. The nice thing about hiking is that very little equipment is needed. Perhaps a decent pair of hiking or walking shoes would be a good investment and make it easier on your feet especially if you go a few miles. Some older folks, myself included, like to also use a walking stick for a bit of balance on rough terrain.
A nice walk in just about any kind of weather can bring a sense of peace and contentment in these difficult times. The joy of a sighted eagle or the rat tat of Woody the Woodpecker will surely make your walk special. Birds, deer and squirrel are everywhere and add to the joy.
Speaking of hiking, I just finished a very interesting story about Emma Gatewood, the great grandma who was the first women to hike the entire distance of the Appalachian Trail. Emma was one of 16 children who grew up in nearby Ohio and raised 11 of her own children. After the children were grown she decided to go for a walk. She had read about the trail a few years earlier, and in 1955 armed with just a homemade rucksack, a few sweaters, an umbrella and canvas tennis shoes she began her journey from Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia and headed north.
The trail was completed but much of it was still primitive, offering just a few shelters and some very difficult terrain. No tent, sleeping bag or fancy hiking equipment but a lot of courage and guts. Many a night, she slept on a picnic table, bench or just a pile of leaves. She also knocked on a lot of doors and frequently this led to a warm bed and a meal. As people and reporters learned of her story word spread, and she was invited in rather than told she can sleep on the porch.
Every time she went off trail in search of food, water or lodging, she was taken back to the original spot where she left the trial so that no miles were missed or skipped. In New England flooding rains from Hurricanes Connie and Diane presented the most danger and fellow hikers came to her rescue.
Emma went through seven pairs of shoes and completed the 2,050 mile journey atop mile-high Mount Katadin 146 days later. She averaged 17 miles a day and lost some 30 pounds on the trip. She was not only the first woman to hike the entire trail, but by 1957 the first man or woman to do it twice. By 1964 at age 76 she had three complete journeys to her credit.
Not one to rest on her laurels, Emma also completed the Oregon Trail from Independence, Missouri to Portland, Oregon — a journey of 2,000 miles in 90 days in her early 70s. The Grandma Gatewood Memorial Trail was dedicated a few years back in Hocking Hills State Park in Ohio, and is now part of the Buckeye Trail which is part of the American Discovery Trail that runs from Delaware to California.
Her efforts brought about a lot of awareness to our trails and we need to continue the commitment to our trails as a great resource to rekinder our spirits. The book is called “Grandma Gatewood’s Walk” by Ben Montgomery and is available at the Uniontown Library.
Anybody up for a walk?
