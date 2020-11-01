Southwestern Pennsylvania is unique in its outdoor beauty. It is also unique in the amount of activities that are possible in our outdoor settings.
Our four seasons of weather also add to the picture, and with the COVID-19 situation showing no signs of letting up, the ability to spend time outside is even more important. Summer use of our nearby facilities offered individuals and families a chance to turn off the phone and computer and get outside. Our trails, rivers and lakes were filled with folks taking advantage of what we have to offer.
The current autumn color is beginning to fade, but many are still out enjoying a hike or a bike ride. Soon the temperatures will be chilly enough for some snow and the opportunity to do a bit of cross-country or down-hill skiing. Early this summer it was difficult to find bikes in the store, and if you are interested in the winter activities you may want to get the necessary gear now before the snows begin to fall.
Even with global warming and some thoughts about a mild winter, plenty of snow will fall and mountain area ski resorts make a lot of their own snow. Temperatures below 28 are great for snow making and we get plenty of cold nights to get the snow machines cranking.
My favorite way to experience the outdoors is to bike along the many bike trails in our area. Of course my favorite is the Great Allegheny Passage which runs from Pittsburgh to Washington, DC. My goal this year was to do 2,000 miles and I just closed in on 1,800.
November and even a few days in December present opportunities to ride. After that the thaw freeze usually makes the trail mushy and often snow lays on the trail and the cross-country skiers get their chance to use the trail. Since I retired in 2002 I have biked 45,146 miles, and my goal is to do twice around the planet by the time I cross over the 80 year mark. The circumference of our earth is 24,391 miles.
My best year was a total of 4,045 miles when I turned 75. Recent years have seen the miles trend down as the age curve slows me down.
Although I have done most of the trail, my favorite section is Ohiopyle to Confluence, which is also lots of other folks’ favorite. Along the way I have seen bears, owls, hawks, turkeys, deer and numerous smaller creatures, birds, snakes. The wildflowers in the spring are truly magnificent as are the changing of the colors in the fall. In the summer the dappled light dancing along the trail is a special site. Mornings are best as the cool air and the fog lifting off the river add a bit of mystery to the experience.
As we approach winter the sight, sounds colors and even some of the animals will take a rest and ready themselves for arrival of the warmer days of spring.
With the cooler weather approaching there is still plenty of opportunity to enjoy the beauty of our outdoors.
The crowds are gone and many times you have the entire area to yourself. Even a sunny chilly winter day with some fresh snow on the trail is better that sitting inside. Once you get moving your body will make enough warmth to keep you comfortable, and a stop for coffee or a beverage after your outdoor experience will only add to the adventure.
