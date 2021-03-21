A look at weather records and where our area fits into the picture:
Record Cold
Uniontown, -22 below zero (City location)
Chalk Hill, -27 below zero (Mountains)
Pennsylvania, -42 below zero (Smethport)
Florida, -2 below zero (Tallahassee)
Alabama, -27 below zero (New Market)
Wyoming, -63 below zero (Moran)
USA record, -70 below zero (Rogers Pass, Montana)
World record, -127 below zero (Antarctica)
Record Heat
Uniontown, 102 (City location)
Chalk Hill, 96 (Mountains)
Pennsylvania, 111 (Phoenixville)
Florida, 109 (Monticello)
Arizona, 128 (Lake Havasu)
USA record, 134 (Death Valley, California)
World record, 136 (Libya, North Africa)
Snowfall
Uniontown, 40 inches (average per season)
Chalk Hill, 88 inches (average per season)
Corry, Pa., 122 inches (per season)
Colorado, 76 inches (24-hour record)
California, 390 inches (one-month record)
Mt. Baker, WA, 1,140 inches (one season)
Rainfall
Uniontown, 38 inches (average per year)
Chalk Hill, 54 inches (average per year)
Texas, 43 inches (24-hour record)
California, 72 inches (one-month record)
USA record, 184 inches (in a year, Washington state)
World record, 1,041 inches (in a year, Cherrapunji, India)
Conclusion
In the scheme of things, Uniontown and Southwestern Pennsylvania are pretty close to ideal, not too hot, cold, snowy or wet. Just the right amount of all kinds of weather to make for a fairly comfortable climate and a great place to live.
