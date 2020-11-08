With the virus, hurricanes and fires still raging across the land it’s hard to get a focus on the emerging issue of climate change.
Like it or not, climate change is an issue and it is interesting to note that it is beginning to gain some traction even in the political arena. Many politicians in the past ignored the issue and some even called it a hoax. Scientific journals and publications have been publishing articles and studies for a number of years, and recently the mainstream media have begun to look at the issue of climate change and its impact on our planet.
I am thrilled to see that at least we are beginning to have the discussion. Recognition that a problem exists is a good sign that the issue is being taken seriously, and the scientific community is talking of possible solutions like risk reduction, mitigation, alternative fuels and energy sources, building codes, better planning for future developments and even encouraging people to consider where they want to live.
Sadly, for many, choices are not an option as many parts of the world are vulnerable without many options.
Recently I have seen a few articles on the death of the seasons as we have come to know them. Vast areas of the world are experiencing weather conditions that are beginning to upset entire ecosystems. Looking at our own Southwestern Pennsylvania region have you noticed any changes?
We just experienced another hot and dry summer with little rain and plenty of 90-degree-plus days. On the positive side, rains from a decaying hurricane did bring some relief from the dry conditions last week. Have you noticed that fall seems to be coming later? And while we still had a wonderful fall color season it has been arriving about two weeks later than normal.
In our urban areas there is still some color in recent years until the middle of November. Winters also seem to be getting milder and starting later. For those who dislike cold weather this is great, but if you’re a skier your ski days are fewer than in the past.
Folks that fish for trout are worried about the warmer stream flows and the lack of adequate water flow from the increased drought conditions. There is concern that the warming climate will have an effect on pollinators, plants and crops. Is our food supply vulnerable to extreme changes? Early spring growth like last year is susceptible to a late cold snap like we had in late April and May.
Some of the longer range impacts of climate change have our climate here in Southwestern Pennsylvania becoming more like North Carolina, and North Carolina becoming more Florida. There would be about a 500-mile shift southward in the climate. Of course this is all speculation, but it does give reason to pause and think about the disruption of all life and living things. Our animals, forests, agriculture would be drastically affected as well as human life.
As we move into early November we are enjoying a nice period of Indian summer weather, with pleasant mild temperature and plenty of sunshine. On average, November starts out with temperatures of 64 and 40 on the first day, and by month’s end the high is only 43 and the morning low 29 degrees.
Records for the month are a high of 85 and a low of -1 degree. In 1985, the area experienced record flooding from the Election Day flood that destroyed many of the towns along the Cheat River. Uniontown saw over 11 inches of rain for the month and Chalk Hill had 13.93 inches. The Big Snow of 1950 produced from 20 to 40 inches of snow across Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Even with climate change day to day weather will still produce some memories to tell the grandchildren.
