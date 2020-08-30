2018 -- Uniontown’s Danae Rugola shot 2-over 37 for medalist honors, but Carmichaels’ starting five had a balanced attack in earning a 209-231 Section 8-AA victory at Duck Hollow Golf Club in a battle of unbeatens. The Mikes improved to 5-0 in section and overall play, while the Red Raiders fall to 4-1 in section play and 5-1 overall. Carmichaels’ Taggart Shea carded a 38 and Matthew Barrish shot a 39.
2018 -- Belle Vernon’s Jake Caldwell shot an even-par 36 to lead the undefeated Leopards to a 200-226 Section 2-AAA victory over Albert Gallatin at Cedarbrook Golf Course. The Colonials’ Aaron Fetzner shot a 40.
2018 -- Cain Basinger and Steve Ross both shot a 3-over 38 to lead Laurel Highlands to a 214-243 Section 2-AAA victory over Connellsville at Duck Hollow Golf Club. The Falcons’ Chase Richardson shared medalist honors with Basinger and Ross.
2018 -- Dalton Mullen was medalist with 38 and Lindsay Sethman shot 39 to lead Brownsville to a 247-303 Section 8-AA victory over Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels Golf Course. Kyle Clayton shot a 50 for the Rockets’ low round.
2018 -- Beth-Center won its first Section 8-AA match this season in downing California, 233-259, at Chippewa Golf Course. The Bulldogs’ Noah Wible was the low man with 7-over 42.
2018 -- Connellsville suffered a 236-242 Section 3-AAA loss to Gateway in girls golf action at Pleasant Valley Country Club. Trisha Poorbaugh led the Lady Falcons with a 54.
2017 -- Josh Redding was the medalist with an 8-over 42 to lead Southmoreland to a 253-263 Section 2-AA victory against Geibel Catholic at Pleasant Valley Country Club. Liam Reshenberg was the Gators’ low man with a 13-over 47.
2017 -- Cole Bogozi shot a sizzling 4-under 33 to help Albert Gallatin beat Beth-Center in a non-section boys golf match at Duck Hollow Golf Club. Adam Fetzner finished with 2-over 39 for coach Bernie Wydo’s Colonials (5-0). The Bulldogs (0-5) were paced by Noah Wible’s 44.
2017 -- Matt Barrish fired a 2-under-par 35 as Carmichaels defeated visiting Jefferson-Morgan, 205-284, in a Section 8-AA boys golf match at Carmichaels Golf Club.
2017 -- Angus McHolme fired a 2-under 34 at Butler’s Golf Course to lead Elizabeth Forward (5-0, 6-0) to a 188-248 Section 2-AAA victory over visiting Connellsville. Joey Klingensmith shot even-par 36 for the Warriors. Mitch McCall fired a 38, while Christian Jordan and Garin Martik both shot 40. Chase Richardson was the low man for the Falcons with an 8-over 44.
2017 -- Trevor Boris shot an even-par 36 and Aaron Yorio followed with a 37 as Waynesburg Central cruised over host California, 201-260, in a Section 8-AA boys golf match at Cedarbrook Golf Course.
2017 -- Danae Rugola was the only player under 40 with a 3-over-par 38 as Uniontown held off Ringgold in a Section 2-AAA boys golf match at Duck Hollow Golf Course.
2017 -- The Mustangs’ John Ek and Leopards’ Jake Caldwell shared medalist honors at 2-over 37 as Laurel Highlands defeated visiting Belle Vernon, 208-231, at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
2017 -- Dalton Mullen shot a 3-over-par 39, and Lindsay Sethman and Caleb Olesko both carded a 44 in Brownsville’s 236-261 victory over host Charleroi in Section 8-AA boys golf action at Mon Valley Country Club.
2017 -- Southmoreland swept the singles matches on its way to a 4-1 victory over host Brownsville in a Section 1-AA girls tennis match. Hayley Robbins, Amelia Echard and Galatae Zeglin won their singles matches in straight sets for the Lady Scots. The Lady Falcons picked up their lone win at No. 1 doubles as Jenna Bodnovich and Morgan Sheehan teamed up to beat Abby Kalp and Tessa Yutzy, 6-0, 6-3. Southmoreland took No. 2 doubles as Makenzie Galley and Madisyn Galley defeated Ashley Zosky and Abbey Sheehan, 10-3.
2016 -- Albert Gallatin picked up a key 214-219 Section 2-AAA victory over Belle Vernon at Willowbrook Golf Course. The Colonials’ Cole Bogozi shot a two-over 38 for medalist honors. Brothers Charlie and Aaron Fetzner fired 39 and 40, respectively, for Albert Gallatin. Mike Lubriani and Deven Judy both finished with 5-over 41 for the Leopards.
2016 -- Mount Pleasant had the edge at home on Norvelt Golf Course, defeating visiting Frazier, 262-304, for a Section 2-AA victory. The Vikings’ Kyle Jones and Gavin Zimmerman shared medalist honors with 14-over 50. The Commodores’ Elyse Elliott shot 53.
2016 -- Mount Pleasant proved to be too much for Elizabeth Forward for a 176-243 win in a Section 1-AA girls golf match at Butler’s Golf Course. Gabbi Keefer’s 2-over 38 on the Front 9 of the Woodside Course won the Mount Pleasant golfer medalist honors. Meganne Dermont’s 52 was the low-round for Elizabeth Forward.
2015 -- Belle Vernon junior Jarod Verkleeren won the championship at 63 kilograms/138.75 pounds, after defeating Russia’s Khayrula Nuradinov in the finals via technical fall, 11-0, in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzogovina at the UWW Cadet World Championships.
2014 -- Laurel Highlands senior Marisa Deichert finished second with a time of 20:15 in the 43rd California University of Pa./Marty Uher Invitational held at Roadman Park. Uniontown’s Jade Bellotti was fifth in a time of 21:05. Uniontown’s Braden Carei was the first local male finisher, placing ninth in a time of 18:32.
2014 -- The Connellsville girls soccer team edged Bentworth, 3-2, in the FCCA Girls Soccer Tournament held at Laurel Highlands. Anna DeMarco scored the game winner at 27:31 of the second half off an assist from Angela Bloom. Connellsville opened with an 11-0 victory against Albert Gallatin. Kenzie Grenell netted four goals and assisted on another. Angela Bloom scored three times. Laurel Highlands opened the season with a pair of shutouts, defeating Bentworth, 7-0, and Brownsville, 12-0. Uniontown defeated Brownsville, 3-2, and Albert Gallatin, 3-0. In the county boys tournament held at Uniontown, Connellsville picked a couple wins by defeating Albert Gallatin, 11-0, and Bentworth, 2-1. Brownsville dropped a pair with losses to Bentworth, 5-2, and Geibel Catholic, 6-0. The Gators defeated Uniontown, 1-0. The Red Raiders earned a split with a 5-1 win over the Colonials.
2013 -- Burrell cruised to a 46-14 non-conference victory over visiting Brownsville. Marcellous Grooms led the Falcons on the ground with two touchdowns and 140 yards rushing.
2013 -- Host Mount Pleasant scored early and often in as the Vikings defeated Waynesburg Central, 33-13, in Interstate Conference play. Mount Pleasant took a 20-0 lead thanks to the quarterback Tyler Mellors, who finished with 157 yards and three touchdowns. John Glen Davis was the only bright spot for Waynesburg Central as the back finished with 150 yards and the lone touchdown for the Raiders.
2013 -- West Greene started the season off with a bang as the Pioneers topped Tri-County South Conference opponent Bentworth, 41-6. West Greene's running duo of Dalton Wildman and Ben Carlisle combined for 295 yards on 20 carries that resulted in five touchdowns. Wildman scored three times, while Carlisle added a couple touchdowns.
2013 -- Frazier wasted no time in its season opener against visiting Geibel Catholic, as the Commodores racked up 47 first-quarter points and never looked back for an 81-0 shutout in Tri-County South Conference play. Frazier quarterback Charles Manack was efficient on the night, going 3-for-4 for 54 yards with all three completions resulting in touchdowns. Alvin Ross led the Commodores on the ground with three carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns.
2013 -- Albert Gallatin blanked visiting Derry, 52-0, in the Colonials' season opener. Albert Gallatin’s three-headed rushing attack of seniors Chris Hlatky, Branden Dice, and Collin Smith steamrolled the Trojan defense for 369 yards on the ground, while quarterback Hunter Moody added 170 yards passing. Dice also had an 88-yard reception.
2013 -- Jimmy Wheeler ran for 363 yards as West Mifflin routed Laurel Highlands, 59-0, in Big Nine Conference action at the Mustang Corral.
2013 -- Kiski Area scored 28 points in the second quarter on the Cavaliers' way to a 53-20 road win over Connellsville in the season opener for both teams.
2013 -- Jeannette took advantage of three Southmoreland turnovers and returned a kickoff return for a touchdown in a 49-21 Interstate Conference win over the Scotties at California University of Pa.
2013 -- Carmichaels first-year coach Ryan Krull won his first game with a 36-0 victory over Jefferson-Morgan in the Black & Blue Bowl. Carmichaels senior quarterback Brandon Lawless threw three touchdown passes, completing 10-of-16 passes for 243 yards. Lawless also ran for 40 yards and a touchdown. The Mikes' Tyler Aeschbacher caught six passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns.
2013 -- Beth-Center opened the season with a 47-0 victory over visiting Mapletown in a Tri-County South Conference game at Beth-Center. The Bulldogs' Anthony Welsh finished with 163 yards rushing on 10 carries and a couple touchdowns. Dereck Riggelman led Mapletown with two catches for 38 yards.
2011 -- Tyler Rock and Robert Gondura shared medalist honors at 1-over 37, leading Frazier (4-0) to a 213-239 non-section victory over visiting Connellsville at Linden Hall Golf Course. Jonathan Grinko was the low man for Connellsville with 43.
2011 -- Loren Dukate shot 1-under 36 and Emily Rohanna finished with 37 to lead Waynesburg Central to a 221-230 non-section road victory over Chartiers-Houston at the Golf Club of Washington.
2011 -- The Rockets' Zach Berkstresser was the medalist with 2-over 38 in Jefferson-Morgan's 212-252 Division II, Section 8 win over visiting California at Greene County Country Club. Michael Luketich was the low man for California with 42.
2011 -- California swept the doubles in the Lady Trojans' 4-1 Section 1-AA girls tennis victory over visiting Southmoreland. Elizabeth Wohar and Courtney Pro won their No. 1 doubles match in three sets, and Annie Zheng and Crystal Rook completed the doubles sweep with a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 2 doubles. The Lady Trojans' Miranda Hall won her No. 1 singles match in straight sets, and Rachel Wohar needed three sets at No. 3 singles. Marissa Luden defeated Taylor Tiano at No. 2 singles, 6-3, 6-4, for Southmoreland's lone victory.
2008 -- Laurel Highlands scored the first seven goals for an 11-2 victory over Uniontown in the FCCA Soccer Tournament at Laurel Highlands. Elliott Weiss scored two goals in the first half and one in the second to pick up the hat trick for the Mustangs.
2008 -- The Laurel Highlands boys scored a late goal in the first half, and that was all it needed to defeat Connellsville, 3-0, in the FCCA Soccer Tournament. Elliott Weiss scored for the Mustangs with 14:14 left to go in the first half.
2008 -- Connellsville put up four goals in the first half and never looked back, defeating Albert Gallatin, 5-0 in the FCCA Soccer Tournament. Ethan Saylor and Devin Nudo scored in the first half for the Falcons.
2008 -- Uniontown won its first game of the county soccer tournament over Geibel after rallying with three goals in the second half for a 3-1 win. Geibel scored first on a goal by Christian Fally with 3:40 remaining in the first half. Uniontown responded with Aaron Sabatula's goal at 31:43 left in the second and Brett Krysak responded a minute later with a goal to put Uniontown up 2-1. Sabatula iced the game for the Red Raiders with a goal at 18:11 remaining in the second half.
2008 -- Craig Swanson scored two goals in the second half to lead Albert Gallatin to a 3-2 win over Brownsville in the county soccer tournament. Christian Fally scored two goals with 4:25 and 3:40 left in the game for the Falcons.
2008 -- Will Jeffries scored the game-winner in Geibel Catholic's 2-1 win over Brownsville in the county soccer tournament.
2008 -- The Laurel Highlands boys cross country team placed 11th out of 17 teams in the annual Gateway Invitational. Anthony Cecchini was the Mustangs top runner, finishing in 26th place at 19:33.
2008 -- The Laurel Highlands girls cross country team place 11th out of 17 teams in the annual Gateway Invitational. Jordy Hartsek was eighth overall for the Fillies with a time of 22:32.
2008 -- Geibel Catholic turned the tables against Avella, moving out to a 34-0 halftime lead before closing out a 40-8 non-conference victory over the visiting Eagles. Mick Betler completed 5-of-7 passes for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Nolan Zavora caught two passe for 45 yards, and Patrick Urosek touchdown receptions of 26 and 5 yards. Fullback Hudwell Caldwell powered his way to 57 yards on 13 carries.
2008 -- Laurel Highlands defeated Geibel Catholic, 2-1, in the title match to win the FCCA volleyball tournament.
2008 -- Pat White threw a career-high five touchdown passes, set personal marks for attempts and completions and No. 8 West Virginia beat Villanova, 48-21.
2008 -- Evan Royster ran for three touchdowns and Derrick Williams had an 89-yard kickoff return for another score as Joe Paterno tied Bobby Bowden atop the career wins list for major college coaches in the 22nd-ranked Nittany Lions' 66-10 rout of Coastal Carolina.
2008 -- Tyler Sheehan ran 11 yards for a touchdown on a quarterback draw early in the fourth quarter, two plays after Pittsburgh's fourth turnover, and Bowling Green rallied for a 27-17 upset of the No. 25 Panthers.
2006 -- Freddy Sanchez's second two-run single of the game finished off Pittsburgh's three-run rally in the 11th inning and the Pirates withstood 20 hits to beat the Chicago Cubs, 10-9, to sweep their series.
2006 -- Uniontown's Seth Rockwell and Waynesburg Central's Rachel Rohanna shared medalist honors with even-par rounds of 35 as the Red Raiders emerged victorious, 195-206, in boys non-section golf action at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
2006 -- The Jefferson-Morgan boys golf team improved to 5-0 as the Rockets slid past host Frazier, 213-215, in a non-section match at Linden Hall Golf Course. Justin Hughes paced the Rockets with a medalist round of 39. Frazier's Marcus Wingrove finished two strokes behind Hughes.
2006 -- Connellsville made quick work of host Brownsville for a 5-0 victory in non-section girls tennis action. Laura Husband, Megan Parsons and Amy Lucas won their singles matches in straight sets. Kayla Naugle and Emily Stout, and Kristina Herman and Megan Jacobs also won their doubles matches in straight sets.
2006 -- Nicole Smith and Courtney Shields both shot 48 to share medalist honors as Mount Pleasant rolled past Derry, 198-237, in Section 1 golf action.
2005 -- The Albert Gallatin boys golf team not only remained undefeated, but the Colonials (3-0) also accomplished something it had never done before with its 208-212 victory over Mount Pleasant at Norvelt Golf Club by defeating the Vikings on the road. Frank Uglik shot an even-par 36 to pace the Colonials and earn medalist honors. Anthony Prailey led the Vikings with 38.
2005 -- Josh Miller fired an even-par 35 and Seth Rockwell followed right behind with 36 to help Uniontown defeat visiting Brownsville, 205-226, in a Division I, Section 2 match at Duck Hollow Golf Club. Ron Jones led Brownsville with 38.
2005 -- Chad Kokoska fired 2-over 38 and Dylan Blosser shot 39 to help Jefferson-Morgan (3-0) upend visiting Charleroi, 206-219, in a Division II, Section 8 match at Greene County Country Club.
2005 -- Hours after hearing that his home near Biloxi, Miss., sustained only minor damage from Hurricane Katrina, Paul Maholm had quite a major league debut with eight shutout innings. The Pittsburgh Pirates had a five-run first inning in a 6-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers that snapped a five-game losing streak.
2004 -- Mapletown built an 11-shot lead after four golfers, and then the Maples sweated out the final twosome for an 183-184 non-section upset over visiting Laurel Highlands at Rohanna's Golf Course. The Maples' Zach Cumberland was medalist with a 1-over 34. Jesse Boord was a shot behind with Cory Dillinger close with a 36. Joel Kovach finished with a 38. Santino Marchitello shot a 39 for the Mustangs. Jeremy Boskovitch carded a 36, while Matt Hoover finished with a 37.
2004 -- Roger Myers led the way for the Bulldogs, firing a 1-under 36 in Beth-Center's 208-230 non-section road victory over Carmichaels at Carmichaels Golf Club. Jamie Bandish was the low man for the Mikes with a 2-over 39.
2004 -- Jefferson-Morgan outlasted visiting Clay-Battelle (W.Va.), 217-303, for a non-section win at Greene County Country Club. The Rockets' Chad Kokoska shot 1-over 37 for medallist honors. Justin Hughes finished with 39.
2002 -- Bill McLee scored two touchdowns, the second coming on the first play in the fourth quarter, to put Uniontown in front for the first time, as the Red Raiders defeated visiting West Mifflin in a non-conference battle of Class AAA powers. The Titans led 14-7 midway through the second quarter after touchdown runs of 35 yards by Kevin Garner and 55 yards by Matt Peterson, but a fake punt turned the tide Uniontown's way. Quarterback Ryan Guthrie connected with Matt Ciampanelli for a 30-yard gain to West Mifflin's 35-yard line on the play, which led to McLee's first TD run of five yards. Corey Rodgers hit a 36-yard field goal to put the Titans back on top in the third quarter before Guthrie and wide receiver Junior Mayes teamed up for a 65-yard pass play that set up McLee's deciding score. McLee led the Red Raiders with 57 yards rushing and Guthrie threw for 101 yards.
2002 -- Huntingdon defeated Laurel Highlands, 35-7, in Scott Knee's debut as head coach of the Mustangs play two very different halves of football Friday night. The Bearcats turned two Matt Humbert interceptions and a fumble by the senior quarterback into 21 second-half points.
2002 -- Brownsville opened up the season with an impressive 34-14 non-conference win over Clairton. Dougie Patterson led the Falcons with 187 yards rushing on 15 carries and two touchdowns. Carson Thomas finished with 100 yards total offense with two touchdowns.
2002 -- South Allegheny held off Geibel Catholic, 26-24, for a non-conference road victory at Connellsville Stadium. The Gators took possession of the ball at the South Allegheny after a bad snap on a punt with two minutes remaining in the game. John Bokat found Ardie Renze open for a six-yard touchdown with 44 seconds left, but the two-point pass failed to allow the Gladiators escape with the victory.
2002 -- Connellsville suffered a heart-breaking 13-12 non-conference road loss at Trinity. The Falcons had four turnovers, with one leading to a Hillers' score.
2002 -- Frank Teamor ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns to lead Cornell to a 33-14 non-conference win over Frazier.
2002 -- Albert Gallatin opened the season with a 41-20 non-conference loss to visiting Baldwin. Zack Dawson scored on a one-yard run and Vaughn Jones had a pair of touchdown runs.
2002 -- Thomas Jefferson shut out Belle Vernon, 43-0, in the season opener. The Jaguars held the Leopards to just 45 yards of total offense.
2002 -- Waynesburg Central ruined Derek Bochna's head coaching debut at McGuffey with a 40-7 non-conference home victory.
2002 -- Riverview returned home from California with an 11-0 non-conference victory. The Trojans were held to 95 total yards of offense.
2002 -- The Scotties tied the game in the fourth quarter on quarterback Shane Datz's one-yard dive and then took the lead in overtime before losing on a successful two-point conversion by the Cougars in a 14-13 overtime loss. Scott Kasics found Josh Allen open for an 11-yard scoring pass in the first quarter, and then hit Adam Burnett for a score in overtime on a 9-yard pass for the Cougars. Kasics clinched the win with a successful two-point conversion pass to Jess Fronhofer. Datz completed four passes for 80 yards, including 51-yard completion to Brian Connors.
2002 -- Beth-Center shut out Jefferson-Morgan, 34-0, behind the running duo of George Hilverding and Mike Higinbotham. Hilverding gained 138 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Higinbotham added 72 yards on the ground. Matt Stay added a two-yard touchdown run.
2002 -- The Connellsville boys swept a season-opening meet with wins over Frazier, 16-41, and Southmoreland, 20-35. The Scotties defeated the Commodores, 17-40. Kenny Miller finished eighth overall for Frazier with a time of 21:29 with fellow youngster Corey Leonard in 12th with a time of 23:55. Connellsville senior Pat Mullaney and sophomore Kenny King ran together until the final hill of the course when King pushed past Mullaney for the lead. King finished in 19:15, 10 seconds ahead of Mullaney and 13 seconds ahead of Connellsville freshman Brad Showman. Southmoreland's Larry Earnesty kept the lead pack in sight and finished in fourth with a time of 19:35.
2002 -- Connellsville's Shannon Kovack's time of 22:57 was good enough to place 11th in the boys race, so the junior easily outran the girls field to carry the Lady Falcons to a pair of non-section wins at Southmoreland. Connellsville defeated Southmoreland, 22-33, and Frazier, 18-37, while the Lady Scots salvaged a split with a narrow 28-29 victory over Frazier. Southmoreland's Maria Rendine was in second place and Frazier freshman Rebecca Leary placed sixth.
