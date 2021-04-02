Winning pitcher Gianni Cantini went 3-for-3 and drove in five runs, and Ringgold pitchers struck out 11 as the Rams won at California 10-5 in a non-section baseball game.
Ringgold (2-0) led 5-4 after four innings but scored once in the fifth and four times in the sixth. A two-run single by Cantini capped the sixth.
Cantini combined with relievers Remington Lessman and Ashton Ray on a four-hitter.
