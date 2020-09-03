The NFL season is fast approaching and with it comes a new weekly section to the Herald-Standard.
The NFL Gridiron debuts in Friday's edition and will include NFL news and our new Pig Skin Picks Contest. The section will run every Friday through the Super Bowl.
Participating advertisers will make up the Gridiron Gang and will compete against each other, along with myself, by picking each NFL game that week.
We all know who's going to come out on top in that battle, now don't we? I'm installing myself as the early, very heavy favorite.
Which leads me to the Smack Talk page of the section that will include all of those picks, so you at home can follow along.
You at home can also play along by filling out and then sending in or dropping off a Pigskin Picks form which will be included in the section each week. Although just a heads up ... I'm counting on beating just about every one of you every week as well.
Even if you can't beat me, if you beat just about everyone else and finish in the top three in correct picks, you'll win First Down Dollars ($25 for first place, $20 for second and $15 for third) which can be spent at participating advertisers' businesses.
Make sure you fill out the tiebreaker part of the form (total points scored in that week's Monday Nigh Football game) to help break any deadlocks.
Get your entries in to the Herald-Standard by the close of that Thursday's business day to be eligible.
The contest is for a good cause, too. Whichever advertiser has racked up the most winning picks by the end of the Super Bowl (or, well, whoever finishes second to me) will receive a $250 check to be presented to the charity of their choice.
If you love the NFL but are not a fan of contests, The NFL Gridiron is for you also. It'll be filled with an abundance of NFL news and statistics to keep you up to date on the ongoing football season.
You want some early NFL picks?
Here are my choices for division winners this season.
In the NFC, Dallas (East), Minnesota (North), Tampa Bay (South) and San Francisco (West).
In the AFC, New England (East), Baltimore (North), Houston (South) and Kansas City (West).
The Steelers? So much depends on a healthy Ben, let's give them a Wild Card.
So there you go. Get ready for the opening kickoff, check out The NFL Gridiron section every week, and let's see which way the ball bounces.
Rob Burchianti can be reached at rburchianti@heraldstandard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.