If you live in Southwestern Pennsylvania chances are there are a few, if not several, Steelers football fans among your family and friends.
If you're like me, you're always banging your head against the wall trying to figure out what Christmas gifts to give those Black-and-Gold faithful.
If you're doing the same, as in sifting through shirts, posters, plaques, jerseys, memorabilia, I've come up with a perfect solution.
Every once in awhile a stellar book on the Steelers hits the shelves and websites, and most of the time it's one by Jim Wexell, as in "Polamalu" on recent Hall-of-Famer Troy Polamalu released two years ago.
Wexell has done it again this year with "On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the NFL Draft."
The book spans the Steelers' -- then called the "Pirates" -- first draft pick in 1935 up until the selection of NFL Defensive Player of the Year to-be T.J. Watt in 2017.
It's packed full of stories that will make you gasp, smile, shake your head or just laugh out loud. It tells of how those many blunders in the early days came about and, at the other end of the spectrum, how some of the best draft picks and classes in NFL history (1974 anyone?) came to be.
It's a fascinating historical reading about the back-and-forth banter and discussions and arguments as well as some shenanigans (a certain cannister containing film of John Stallworth's collegiate career comes to mind) that went on surrounding some of the most important draft picks in Steelers history.
The book is full of interesting background stories on many of the players -- Did you know one Steelers quarterback set a national high school track-and-field record? -- and even the most fanatical Steelers fans are sure to find tidbits they didn't know about.
The late Bill Nunn, the legendary scout recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, figures prominently in the years leading up to those super teams of the 1970s. There's even a sort of tribute to Nunn at the end of the book with quotes from numerous Steelers coaches, scouts and associates on the highly entertaining trail blazer.
Also near the end is an intriguing question-and-answer section with former Steelers GM Kevin Colbert.
Even the foreword is a very amusing story by former Steeler Craig Wolfley.
It's one of those books where once you start reading it you can't put it down.
Wexell is a Pitt graduate originally from Chicago who has been on the Steelers's beat for decades. He founded SteelCityInsider in 2001 and currently covers the Steelers as publisher of that site.
In addition to "Polamalu," Wexell is also the author of "Tales from Behind the Steel Curtain," "Men of Steel" and "Steeler Nation," all also great reading for any Steelers fan.
"On the Clock" costs a very reasonable $24, which includes shipping and handling, on Wexell's website (jimwexell.com) Wexell autographs all copies purchased there. For personalized inscriptions click on "contact us" after the book's description on the site's home page.
The book is also available at Amazon.com, BarnesAndNoble.com and at area bookstores.
It's a must-have if you're a Steelers fan, and as a gift the Steelers fans in your life will thank you for it.
Rob Burchianti is sports editor of the Herald-Standard and can be reached at rburchianti@heraldstandard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.