Twelve local golfers took the first step in the WPIAL postseason by qualifying in their section tournaments.
Those boys qualifying in Class AAA advance to the semifinals. All the rest advance to the WPIAL finals.
In Section 8-AA, Kyle Clayton of Jefferson-Morgan shot a four-over 74 at Chippewa Golf Course. Liam Lohr of Carmichaels shot three strokes under the target score of 84 and advanced.
In Section 4-AA, Matt Lacek of Fort Cherry was the leader, shooting five-over 76 on the par-71 Ponderosa Golf Course. Liam Lohr of Carmichaels also advanced beating the target score of 84 by three strokes.
In Section 7-AAA, four Peters Township golfers and one from South Fayette advanced to the semifinals with their performances.
Ellian Ascencio led the PT contingent with a three-over 74 on the Lone Pine Country Club course. He was one shot behind leader Scott Jordan of Upper St. Clair, who shot 73.
James Cavrak of South Fayette matched Ascencio's score of 74 and was four strokes better than Andrew Poon and Christian Schreiber. Nick Wetzel of PT also made it by shooting 81, right on the target score.
In Section 2-AAA, two Belle Vernon golfers — Tyler Mocello and Patrick Bush — and one Ringgold golfer — Seth Callaway — advanced.
Mocello shot 77 and was two off the leader of Matt Karpia of Albert Gallatin, who was steady over the tricky Duck Hollow Golf Course. Callaway shot 81, one below the target score of 82.
