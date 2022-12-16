Albert Gallatin coach Shea Fleenor believes in his program and his team.
While he isn’t close to knowing exactly what kind of team the Colonials will be, Fleenor is confident they will compete hard and play hard enough to compete in 2022-23.
“We’re small, inexperienced and are young,” said Fleenor. “We’re fast. I don’t know at this point exactly what we’ll be like. We lost two starters to graduation. We lost most of our points from last year.
“We are replacing a lot. But, we’re not in unchartered territory. We got practice at this last year, but this is a brand-new team. We had zero experience (last year) and it worked out well.”
The Colonials will compete in Section 3-AAAA with Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward, Laurel Highlands, Southmoreland and Uniontown.
They went 10-12 overall last season and 7-3 in section play, finishing in second place. Albert Gallatin lost to Highlands in the first-round of the WPIAL playoffs.
The Colonials opened their season Dec. 2 with a big victory over West Greene in the Falcon Fest at Brownsville. Albert Gallatin then lost to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 52-40, the following day. It was OLSH’s 69th consecutive win, which set the Pennsylvania state record.
To combat the loss of his scorers, Fleenor has moved to an offensive attack that he has not utilized before. He said the move is to take what the current roster can do best and emphasize those abilities and talents.
“It’s a brand-new offense,” Fleenor said. “I’ve not played this (style) since been I’ve here. We are in the learning phase.”
Fleenor wants the Colonials to get out and run, making full use of their speed.
“I thought we had a good offseason,” added Fleenor. “We have really progressed. In our first scrimmage, we did a lot of good things. We are progressing the right way.
“I have worked them hard, in open gyms and once practice started. They have reacted well and accepted of what we’ve asked them to do. I’m pleased about that. If they have complained, they have not done it in front of me. This is probably the most well-conditioned team I have had.”
Albert Gallatin will try to push the tempo and the action most games. In its difficult section, with teams like Laurel Highlands and Belle Vernon, Fleenor knows the Colonials cannot just slug it out.
“We’re not able to play half court games with teams. That just doesn’t suit us," said Fleenor. "We want to push the ball and maximize our strengths.
“Because we’re small and quick and pretty good defensively, we can have success. We cannot allow other teams to outwork us.”
Albert Gallatin’s preseason roster showed three seniors, three juniors, three sophomores and a freshman.
The seniors are forwards Greyson Jarrett (6-2) and Jase Sackett (6-1), and guard Kaihden McKay (5-10). The juniors include forward Blake White (6-1) and guards Kam Pratt (5-10) and Mykel Belt (6-0). The sophomore class consists of forward Jeremiah Darnell (6-2) and guards Aiden Black (5-9) and Shymere Wilson (5-9). Guard Isaac Ellsworth (5-10) is the lone freshman.
White is a returning starter, who Fleenor calls his Swiss Army knife. Belt is another returning starter who is gaining confidence. Pratt, a returning letterman, is also expected to play a significant role for Albert Gallatin.
Fleenor is assisted by Mitch Martin, Jeff Kopas, Matt Stackhouse and Dr. Robert English.
“We got ourselves back on the map little bit,” Fleenor said. “We’ve been in the playoffs the past four years. We haven’t backed off. The kids are willing to play hard and to work hard.
“We tell our guys that if we get through this year, we’re going to be okay. We could be a team that will probably win some games we’re not expected to and lose a couple we shouldn’t.
“If we can compete this year and get to the postseason, this could be the beginning of something pretty good.”
