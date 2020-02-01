MONESSEN -- Marquell Smith led a group of four Monessen players in double digits with a game-high 21 points as the Greyhounds raced past visiting Avella, 92-50, in a Section 2-A boys basketball game Friday night.
The win keeps Monessen (7-3, 8-12) a half game behind second-place Geibel Catholic.
The playoff-bound Greyhounds led 20-11, 42-27 and 72-41 at the breaks.
DaWayne Howell tallied 19 points for Monessen while Ronza Ford and Kody Kuhns had 10 apiece as 11 different players scored for the Greyhounds.
"I felt like we had some guys that typically don’t play as much who came in and did some good things and gave us some good minutes," said Monessen coach Dan Bosnic, who isn't worried about playoff seedings.
"We can’t control those things. We have no say over that. But what we can control is what we do on the court. Hopefully, we’ll get back to practice and get better and put ourselves in position to improve vastly over these next couple games and get in the playoffs and be a tough out.
"We just hope we can take a game like this and build off it, and make sure the kids understand how we have to play going into the playoffs, the things that we need to do to be successful."
Gabe Lis led all scorers with 23 points for the Eagles (1-9, 4-16). Brandon Samol followed with 11.
