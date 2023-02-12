Lorenzo Gardner poured in a game-high 28 points to help Monessen defeat host Washington, 47-41, in a boys basketball non-section battle between first-place teams on Saturday.
Greyhounds top Prexies, improve to 20-2
- By the Herald-Standard
-
- Updated
- 0
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sunday, February 12, 2023 8:06 PM
Sunday, February 12, 2023 8:06 PM
Lorenzo Gardner poured in a game-high 28 points to help Monessen defeat host Washington, 47-41, in a boys basketball non-section battle between first-place teams on Saturday.
The Section 2-A co-champion Greyhounds reached the 20-win mark for the first time since 2017 when it won a WPIAL title and reached the PIAA final.
The Section 4-AAA co-champion Prexies (15-5) led 12-8 after the first quarter and 19-17 at halftime. Monessen (20-2) outscored Washington 13-10 in the third to go up 30-29 and secured the victory with a 17-12 edge in the final frame.
Ruben Gordon paced the Prexies with 12 points.
Girls basketball
Washington 40, Monessen 38 — The Lady Prexies held off a fourth-quarter rally by the visiting Lady Greyhounds to earn a close win in a non-section clash of outright section champions.
Olivia Woods led Washington (18-4), which finished first in Section 4-AA, with 14 points and Kaprice Johnson followed with 11 points.
The Lady Prexies led 11-4, 23-12 and 32-19 at the quarter breaks. Monessen surged to a 19-8 advantage in the fourth quarter but fell just short.
Hailey Johnson and MyAsia Majors each scored nine points for the Section 2-A champion Lady Greyhounds (15-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.