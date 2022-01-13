Brownsville used a strong defensive effort to defeat visiting Beth-Center in a Section 4-AAA boys basketball game on Wednesday night.
The Falcons (3-1, 6-5) move into second place with the win behind section-leading Washington (3-0, 6-1).
Brownsville allowed only a single point in the first half while building a 21-1 lead. The Bulldogs fought back with a 14-8 advantage in the third quarter to get with 29-15 but the Falcons pulled away in the final frame.
Ced Harrison and Damarion Brown each scored 13 points to lead the way for Brownsville.
Ruben Miller paced Beth-Center (0-3, 2-5) with 10 points.
Elizabeth Forward 68, Plum 63 — The host Warriors outscored the Mustangs 9-4 in overtime to secure a non-section victory.
Elizabeth Forward (9-3) led 10-9 after the first quarter, 28-27 at halftime and 42-39 after three periods before Plum (4-7) used a 20-27 edge in the fourth quarter to force the extra frame.
EF’s Mekhi Daniels led all scorers with 17 points. Charlie Nigut and Charlie Meehleib both added 12 points.
Cameron Moss scored 16 for the Mustangs and was followed by Steven Evancho with 12 and Nick Killinger with 10.
Burrell 75, Yough 54 — Terek Crosby poured in a game-high 26 points but it wasn’t enough as the Cougars fell at Burrell in a non-section game.
The Bucs (7-5) led 20-11, 37-20 and 54-38 at the quarter breaks.
Austin Matthews scored 11 points and Christian Park contributed 10 for Yough (5-6).
Macky Bennis paced Burrell with 22 points. Brandon Coury and Tucker Bitar followed with 19 and 13 points.
Girls basketball
Albert Gallatin 52, Charleroi 35 — The Lady Colonials outscored the Lady Cougars 18-4 in the third period to extend their lead and went on to record the non-section win.
Albert Gallatin (6-2) opened up a 20-11 advantage in the first quarter. Charleroi rallied to get within 28-23 at halftime before the Lady Colonials used their big third quarter to go up 46-31.
Courtlyn Turner led AG with 16 points and Grayce Panos chipped in with 13 points.
McKenna DeUnger scored a game-high 18 points for the Lady Cougars (7-5) and Riley Jones had 10 points.
Belle Vernon 50, Ringgold 26 — The Lady Leopards kept their grip on sole possession of first place in Section 3-AAAA with a victory over the visiting Lady Rams.
Belle Vernon (4-0, 9-2) led 13-2, 24-12 and 41-17 at the breaks.
The Lady Leopards put three players in double figures led by Viva Kreis with 12 points. Jenna Dawson and Farrah Reader both had 10 points.
Kirra Gerard and Abbey Whaley both put up eight points for Ringgold (1-2, 4-6).
West Greene 60, Geibel Catholic 13 — The Lady Pioneers extended their Section 2-A winning streak to 58 by cruising past the host Lady Gators.
West Greene exploded to a 33-2 lead in the first quarter.
Anna Durbin led the Lady Pioneers (3-0, 8-3) with 21 points, Brooke Barner followed with 17 points and Katie Lampe added 10 points.
Alex Caldwell scored four points for Geibel (0-3, 2-10).
Monessen 55, Avella 39 — Hailey Johnson and Mercedes Majors combined for 37 points as the Lady Greyhounds earned a key Section 2-A victory at Avella.
The win pulls Monessen (2-1, 6-3) into a second-place tie with the Lady Eagles (2-1, 4-5), one game behind first-place West Greene.
A quick start ignited the Lady Greyhounds as they led 14-3 after the first period and held Avella at bay the rest of the way.
Johnson wound up with 19 points and Majors followed closely with 18 points.
Katie Dryer topped the Lady Eagles in scoring with 12 points.
Serra Catholic 68, Carmichaels 24 — The undefeated Lady Eagles (3-0, 9-0) rolled to a Section 2-AA win over visiting Carmichaels.
Chloe Pordash tossed in 21 points for Serra Catholic and Sammie Currie had 11 points.
Sophia Zalar led the Lady Mikes (0-3, 2-7) with 15 points.
