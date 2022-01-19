Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Increasing clouds with showers arriving this afternoon. High near 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.