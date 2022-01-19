Laurel Highlands outscored host Connellsville 41-2 in the middle two quarters on its way to a 75-21 victory in Section 1-AAAAA boys basketball action on Tuesday night.
The undefeated Mustangs 4-0, 11-0) put four players in double figures led by Keondre Deshields with 15 points. Brandon Davis, Rodney Gallagher and Mason Bollish added 10 points apiece.
Laurel Highlands built a 20-7 lead in the first quarter before completely dominating the second and third frames in going out to a 61-9 advantage.
Trent Harr led the Falcons (1-4, 3-12) with seven points.
The win set up a non-section meeting of undefeated teams on Wednesday night with LH hosting Belle Vernon.
Belle Vernon 68, Elizabeth Forward 48 -- Devin Whitlock scored 24 points with four 3-pointers and added eight assists as the unbeaten Leopards cruised past the host Warriors in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Belle Vernon (6-0, 12-0) led 23-12, 42-27 and 62-36 at the quarter breaks.
Daniel Gordon had 21 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Leopards who also got 15 points, seven boards, three steals and two blocked shots from Quinton Martin.
Mekhi Daniels led Elizabeth Forward (4-2, 9-5) with 13 points.
Albert Gallatin 75, Ringgold 67 -- The Colonials solidified their hold on second place in Section 1-AAAAA with a victory over the host Rams.
Jahmire Braxton poured in a game-high 31 points for Albert Gallatin (4-1, 7-5) and Nick Pegg dominated the boards with 20 rebounds to go along with 15 points. Caleb Matzus-Chapman also tallied 15 points with three 3-pointers.
The Colonials took control with a 20-13 advantage in the opening quarter and led 36-27 at halftime and 53-44 after three.
Zion Moore rang up 30 points with four 3-pointers for Ringgold (1-4, 5-9) and Nick Peccon had 16 points.
Brownsville 61, Waynesburg Central 34 -- Cedric Harrison scored 16 points as the Falcons maintained sole possession of second place in Section 4-AAA with a victory over the host Raiders.
Waynesburg (2-3, 5-7) held an 8-7 advantage after the first quarter but Brownsville (5-1, 8-5) surged to a 22-16 halftime lead then outscored the Raiders 39-18 in the second half to win going away.
Ayden Teeter contributed 12 points for coach Stewart Davis’ Falcons and Tyler Wible added a pair of 3-pointers in tallying 10 points.
Waynesburg was paced by Dalton Fowler with 14 points and Chase Henkins had 10 points.
California 53, Bentworth 47 -- The Trojans fought off the visiting Bearcats to claim a Section 4-AA victory.
California led 10-9 after one quarter, 22-21 at halftime and 35-33 after three before putting the game away with an 18-14 advantage in the final frame.
Corey Frick and Drew Thomas scored 13 points apiece for the Trojans (2-3, 4-9) and Fred Conrad had 12 points.
Landon Urcho, the area’s leading scorer, tossed in a game-high 25 points for Bentworth (1-4, 3-9) and Christian May added 13 points.
Monessen 66, Frazier 35 -- Lorenzo Gardner scored a game-high 19 points as the first-place Greyhounds defeated the host Commodores in a Section 4-AA game.
Monessen led 16-11 after the opening quarter then pulled away with a 22-7 advantage in the second quarter to go up 38-18 at halftime.
Kolby Kuhns had 16 points for the Greyhounds (4-0, 8-4) and Jaisean Blackman chipped in with 10 points.
Keyshaun Thompson topped Frazier (0-4, 0-12) in scoring with 14 points.
Yough 52, Southmoreland 38 -- Terek Crosby poured in 29 points as the Cougars fended off the visiting Scotties in a Section 3-AAAA clash.
Yough (3-3, 7-6) led 13-11 after the first quarter, 25-19 at halftime and 38-32 after three before finally putting the game away with a 14-6 advantage in the final frame.
Ty Keffer paced Southmoreland (1-4, 4-7) with a 20-point effort.
Charleroi 60, Beth-Center 29 -- Will Wagner scored 19 points as the Cougars toppled the visiting Bulldogs in a Section 4-AAA game.
Jake Caruso added 10 points for Charleroi (3-2, 9-3).
Ruben Miller led Beth-Center (0-5, 2-8) with 14 points.
Girls basketball
Waynesburg Central 62, Brownsville 29 -- Kaley Rohanna scored a game-high 23 points with three 3-pointers as the Lady Raiders took control in the second quarter in pulling away from the Lady Falcons for a Section 3-AAA win.
Waynesburg (5-1, 9-3) was up 13-10 after the opening quarter and extended its advantage to 30-15 by halftime and used a 27-8 edge in the third to take a 57-23 lead.
Nina Sarra followed Rohanna in the Lady Raiders’ scoring column with 12 points and Brenna Benke chipped in with seven.
Emma Seto led Brownsville (3-2, -6) with 14 points and Zhariah Reed added seven points with a pair of 3-pointers.
West Greene 64, Avella 27 -- Anna Durbin tossed in a game-high 26 points as the Lady Pioneers rolled over the visiting Lady Eagles to extend their Section 2-A winning streak to 60 games and their home winning streak to 46 games.
West Greene exploded to a 28-12 advantage in the first quarter and led 50-15 at halftime.
Brooke Barner added 10 points for the Lady Pioneers (5-0, 11-3) and Katie Lampe hit three 3-pointers in scoring nine points. Durbin also made a trio of 3-pointers.
Ava Franks scored 10 points for Avella (3-2, 5-6).
Connellsville 59, Laurel Highlands 34 -- The Lady Falcons beat the host Fillies to move into a fourth-place tie with Ringgold and Uniontown in Section 3-AAAAA.
Neveah Hamborsky led Connellsville (2-3, 4-8) with 15 points, Hillary Claycomb followed with 14 and Whitney Bobish added 12.
The Lady Falcons led 16-8 after the first quarter then outscored LH 16-0 in the second to take a commanding 32-8 halftime advantage.
Aareanna Griffith scored a game-high 18 points for the Fillies (0-6, 0-15) and Aryianna Sumpter added 14 points.
Monessen 50, Frazier 20 -- The Lady Greyhounds ran their winning streak to four by knocking off the host Lady Commodores in a non-section game.
Monessen (9-3) led 16-4, 30-10 and 42-14 at the breaks.
Mercedes Majors led all scorers with 21 points for the Lady Greyhounds.
Delaney Warnick paced Frazier (2-8) with eight points.
South Park 65, Charleroi 33 -- The first-place Lady Eagles outscored the visiting Lady Cougars 21-6 in the second quarter to take a 35-17 halftime lead and pulled away from there for a Section 2-AAA victory.
Maddie Graham and Nora Ozimek led South Park (6-0, 10-2) with 18 and 13 points.
Riley Jones scored 15 points for Charleroi (2-2, 7-6).
