ROGERSVILLE — Ian Van Dyne was in the right place at the right time.
That made for a happy ending for West Greene coach Jim Romanus and the Pioneers in their Section 2-A boys basketball battle with visiting Avella on Tuesday night.
Van Dyne’s offensive rebound and short jump shot just before the final buzzer gave West Greene a thrilling 70-69 victory over the Eagles.
“That was obviously a big shot by Ian,” Romanus said. “He was in the right spot.
“I thought that both teams played hard enough to win and both played opportunistic also. We just got the last basket. That’s what it came down to.”
Van Dyne wound up with 18 points and Corey Wise followed with 17 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Pioneers (2-3, 4-10).
The win puts West Greene in sole possession of fourth place in the section. The top four teams qualify for the WPIAL playoffs. The Pioneers are seeking to extend their school-record run of postseason appearances to seven.
West Greene rode nine points by Wise to an 18-12 advantage after the first quarter but Brandon Samol scored 10 of his game-high 23 points in the second to help the Eagles (0-4, 1-13) take a 33-25 halftime lead.
“I told the guys at halftime, because we were down eight, if we lose tonight we’ve dug ourselves a huge hole in the section,” Romanus said.
The Pioneers responded but cutting the gap to 53-49 by the end of the third quarter and then outscoring Avella 21-16 in the fourth to earn the win.
The tide shifted back and forth in the final minutes.
Lane Allison assisted on Nathan Reed’s layup to put West Greene up by three but Camden Georgetti hit the last of his three 3-pointers to pull the Eagles even at 68-68 with 1:32 remaining. Westley Burchianti made one of two free throws 22 seconds later to put Avella ahead 69-68.
The Pioneers turned the ball over on their next two possessions, the second coming when Burchianti tipped a pass that was saved from going out of bounds by Gavin Frank to Burchianti with 16 seconds left. West Greene then fouled Georgetti with 11 seconds on the clock but he missed both free throws and Wise gathered in the rebound to give the Pioneers one last chance.
As the clocked ticked down, Allison’s contested jump shot from the left side was off the mark but Van Dyne was in position to grab the rebound and put in the winning basket.
“Our kids kept battling and battling and battling, and that’s important,” Romanus said.
Kaden Shields added nine points for West Greene and Patrick Durbin made a pair of 3-pointers in scoring eight points.
Georgetti and Rush followed Samol in the Avella scoring column with 13 points apiece and Burchianti contributed 10 points.
Romanus feels the battle for third and fourth in the section behind Bishop Canevin and Geibel Catholic could come down to the final game.
“Really, us, Avella, Propel (Montour) and Mapletown are about the same, except Avella has Samol, who’s a heck of a scorer, and Mapletown’s got (Landan) Stevenson, where we have to sort of spread it out all over offensively,” Romanus said.
Nine different players scored for the Pioneers against the Eagles.
“We play a lot of young kids, including three freshmen, and it’s tough sometimes,” Romanus said. “We made enough plays to win tonight. I just thought it was a really good high school basketball game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.