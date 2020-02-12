WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs
Class AAAAAA
First Round
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Butler (17-4), bye; Hempfield (12-10) vs. Peters Twp. (13-9), at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (19-3), bye; Pine-Richland (14-8) vs. CONNELLSVILLE (8-14), at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Fox Chapel (21-1), bye; Central Catholic (12-10) vs. Penn-Trafford (14-8), at Norwin, 8 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (16-6), bye; Bethel Park (13-8) vs. North Allegheny (9-13), at North Hills, 8 p.m.
Class AAAAA
First Round
Monday, Feb. 17
Penn Hills (18-4), bye; LAUREL HIGHLANDS (13-8) vs. Hampton (11-10), at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (15-7), bye; McKeesport (12-10) vs. West Allegheny (12-10), at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (18-4), bye; Shaler (13-9) vs. Gateway (10-11), at North Hills, 8 p.m.; Mars (17-5), bye; South Fayette (14-7) vs. Franklin Regional (11-11), at Peters Twp., 8 p.m.
Class AAAA
First Round
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Highlands (19-3), bye; Ambridge (11-8) vs. RINGGOLD (13-9), at Peters Twp., 8 p.m.; UNIONTOWN (20-2), bye; Blackhawk (11-10) vs. ELIZABETH FORWARD (7-13), at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Knoch (17-3), bye; New Castle (15-7) vs. MOUNT PLEASANT (12-10), at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Quaker Valley (17-5), bye; BELLE VERNON (16-6) vs. Derry (7-14), 8 p.m.
Class AAA
First Round
Friday, Feb. 14
Lincoln Park (18-4) vs. Deer Lakes (11-9), at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Washington (15-6) vs. Neshannock (15-7), at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Seton-La Salle (15-6) at McGuffey (15-7), at Trinity, 8 p.m.; Aliquippa (14-8) vs. Steel Valley (13-8), at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.; North Catholic (20-2) vs. Shady Side Academy (10-10), at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.; CHARLEROI (16-6) vs. Carlynton (14-8), at Peters Twp., 8 p.m.; South Allegheny (21-1) vs. Avonworth (11-11), at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.; Beaver Falls (13-7) vs. SOUTHMORELAND (11-11), at Mt. Lebanon, 6:30 p.m.
Class AA
First Round
Saturday, Feb. 15
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (21-1), bye; Serra Catholic (11-11) vs. South Side Area (11-11), at Peters Twp., 2:30 p.m.; Springdale (19-3) vs. Sewickley Academy (7-12), at Shaler, 2:30 p.m.; Laurel (14-8) vs. Winchester Thurston (10-10), at Shaler, 1 p.m.; Sto-Rox (16-6), bye; Apollo-Ridge (16-6) vs. Brentwood (17-5), at Fox Chapel, 2:30 p.m.; Jeannette (15-7), bye; Shenango (17-5) vs. CALIFORNIA (12-9), at North Hills, 2:30 p.m.
Class A
First Round
Saturday, Feb. 15
Vincentian Academy (18-4), bye; Leechburg (15-5) vs. GEIBEL CATHOLIC (14-8), at Thomas Jefferson, 1 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (16-6) vs. Eden Christian (13-9), at Fox Chapel, 1 p.m.; Nazareth Prep (15-7) vs. Clairton (13-9), at Thomas Jefferson, 2:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (17-5), bye; MONESSEN (10-12) vs. Union (13-9), at North Hills, 1 p.m.; Cornell (16-6), bye; Imani Christian (14-8) vs. WEST GREENE (8-12), at Peters Twp., 1 p.m.
