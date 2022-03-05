WPIAL Boys Basketball Sum
Friday
Class 5A Final
at Petersen Events Center
Laurel Highlands 60, New Castle 58, 2OT
NEW CASTLE (23-2) -- Michael Graham 0-6 0-0 0, Michael Wells 8-17 4-8 23, Isaiah Boice 5-6 1-2 14, Cahmari Perkins 2-6 1-2 5, Jonathan Anderson 6-14 1-2 16, Da'Jaun Young 0-0 0-0 0, Nick Wallace 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 7-14 58.
LAUREL HIGHLANDS (25-0) -- Nico Johns 0-0 0-0 0, Keondre DeShields 8-16 1-4 18, Rodney Gallagher 8-20 9-10 26, Brandon Davis 5-11 2-4 12, Joe Chambers 0-0 0-0 0, Jayden Pratt 2-4, 0-0 4, Tahji Hooper 0-1 0-0 0, AJ Sumpter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 12-18 60.
New Castle 14-13-13-7-5-6 -- 58
Laurel Highlands 16-12-15-4-5-8 -- 60
3-Point Goals: New Castle 9-16 (Michael Wells 8-17, Jonathan Anderson 3-4, Isaiah Boice 3-3, Michael Graham 0-1, Cahmari Perkins 0-1, Nick Wallace 0-1), Laurel Highlands 2-12 (Rodney Gallagher 1-7, Keondre DeShields 1-3, Brandon Davis 0-2). Assists: New Castle 14 (Jonathan Anderson 6), Laurel Highlands 6 (Brandon Davis 3). Rebounds: New Castle 33 (Michael Wells 9), Laurel Highlands 33 (Keondre DeShields 11). Steals: New Castle 4 (Isaiah Boice 2), Laurel Highlands 5 (Keondre DeShields 2, Brandon Davis 2). Blocked shots: New Castle 3 (Isaiah Boice 2), Laurel Highlands 7 (Keondre DeShields 3). Total fouls: New Castle 15, Laurel Highlands 14. Fouled out: none.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.