Southmoreland completed an undefeated regular season with a 66-25 victory over visiting South Park in a non-section girls basketball game between section champions on Monday.
Olivia Cernuto and Gracie Spadaro paced the Lady Scotties (22-0) with 16 points each, Erika Sherbondy added 11 points.
Southmoreland led 21-7, 41-13 and 61-17 at the breaks.
Kierra Moelber led the Lady Eagles (14-9) with seven points.
