Penn-Trafford held a 24-2 lead at the end of the first quarter Thursday night and didn't look back for a 62-11 Section 3-AAAAA road victory at Laurel Highlands.
Alessandra Peccon led the Fillies (0-5, 0-11) with five points.
Bella Long scored 14 points for Penn-Trafford (3-3, 7-4) and Allie Prady added 12.
