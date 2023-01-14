Gianna Michaux scored 17 points as Albert Gallatin rolled past host Uniontown in non-section girls basketball action on Saturday.
Mya Glisan added 16 points for the Lady Colonials (6-8) who also got 13 points from Grayce Panos and 11 from Courtlyn Turner.
Albert Gallatin led 14-6 after the first quarter and pulled away from there with leads of 33-14 at halftime and 50-23 after three quarters.
Emily Myers and A'kira Dade each scored six points for the Lady Raiders (0-13).
Monessen 53, Clairton 33 -- The Lady Greyhounds rode a big third quarter to a non-section victory over Clairton in the MVI MLK Shootout at California.
Monessen (7-4) led 8-6 after the first quarter and 23-21 at halftime, then outscored the Lady Bears 15-3 in the third to to up 38-24 and pulled away from there.
Sidney Campbell was the top scorer for the Lady Greyhounds with 14 points. MyAsia Majors and Hailey Johnson pitched in with 11 points apiece.
Iyanna Wade poured in a game-high 31 points for Clairton (5-5), accounting for all but two of her team's total.
Belle Vernon 39, Serra Catholic 32 -- The Lady Leopards outscored the Lady Eagles 11-5 in the fourth quarter to secure a non-section win in the MVI MLK Shootout at California.
After trailing 8-7 in the first quarter Belle Vernon (9-6) held slim leads of 23-21 at halftime and 28-27 after three quarters before taking control in the fourth.
Jenna Dawson led the Lady Leopards with 11 points and Kenzi Seliga followed close behind with 10.
Caitlin Cooley scored eight points for Serra Catholic (8-2).
Eden Christian 46, West Greene 35 -- The Lady Warriors put three players in double figures led by Ella D'Ippolito with 16 points to ward off the host Lady Pioneers in a non-section game.
Abby Stover and Hope Haring added 10 points apiece for Eden Christian (3-7) which led 14-5, 27-12 and 36-24 at the breaks.
Kendra Tharp scored nine points as West Greene put eight players in the scoring column. Brooke Miller had six points and Ally Campbell and Kasie Meek each contributed five points.
Thomas Jefferson 61, Charleroi 39 -- The Lady Jaguars gradually pulled away for a non-section win over the Lady Cougars in the MVI MLK Shootout at California.
Laekyn Flinn scored 20 points and Riley McCabe added 15 for Thomas Jefferson (7-7) which led 12-7, 25-14 and 40-27 at the quarter breaks.
Bella Carroto paced Charleroi (8-5) with 15 points and McKenna DeUnger chipped in with nine.
South Allegheny 62, California 46 -- The Lady Gladiators (7-7) picked up a non-section victory over the host Lady Trojans (6-7) in the MVI MLK Shootout.
