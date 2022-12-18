Trinity built a 12-point lead after three quarters then ran away in the fourth for a 63-38 non-section win over visiting Belle Vernon in girls basketball action on Saturday.
Eden Williamson and Macie Justice led the Lady Hillers (4-2) with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Maddie Roberts chipped in with 10 points.
Trinity led 12-11, 27-17 and 37-25 at the quarter breaks before outscoring the Lady Leopards (2-4) 26-13 in the fourth.
Belle Vernon was paced by Jenna Dawson with 11 points and two steals and Farrah Reader with 10 points and five rebounds. Tessa Rodriguez contributed seven rebounds and seven assists.
The Lady Leopards host Ringgold 7 p.m. Monday in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Union 58, Monessen 29 -- The Lady Scotties jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the first quarter in sailing past visiting Monessen in a non-section game.
Kelly Cleaver scored a game-high 23 points for Union (2-2) which also got 10 points from Zoe Lepri.
The Lady Greyhounds (2-2) were paced by Na'Jaziah Carter with 13 points.
