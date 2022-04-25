Three of the most successful girls basketball teams in the area had an all-star guard running the show during the 2021-22 season.
Southmoreland and Waynesburg Central both reached the WPIAL semifinals with point guards Olivia Cernuto and Kaley Rohanna leading the way. Versatile guard/forward Anna Durbin spearheaded West Greene’s run to a sixth consecutive section title.
The trio headline the Herald-Standard All-Area Girls Basketball Team as the Players of the Year.
All three were not only outstanding offensively, whether it was scoring or passing, but were superior defensive players as well.
Cernuto, a 5-foot-7 junior, averaged 13 points per game for the Lady Scotties who won the Section 3-AAAA title, reached the district final four and qualified for the PIAA playoffs.
Rohanna, a 5-7 sophomore, averaged 18.1 points per game for the Lady Raiders who tied for the Section 2-AAA crown, won two playoff games and reached the state tournament.
Durbin, a 5-6 senior, averaged 19.1 points per game, including a 31-point effort in her Lady Pioneers’ finale, a PIAA first-round loss, and went over the 1,000-point mark.
The Coach of the Year is Waynesburg’s Dave Sarra who guided the Lady Raiders to their first section title since 1986 and two WPIAL playoff victories.
There were other steallar coaching jobs as well this season.
Craig Hoone took over a Lady Colonials team that lost three key starters and guided them to a second-place finish in Section 3-AAAAA. Jordan Watson increased his career record to 175-87 as West Greene remained a significant power in Class A. Amber Cernuto guided Southmoreland to a section title and a 19-5 record. Krystal Gibbs steered Elizabeth Forward to a 19-6 record and spot in the WPIAL semifinals. Janine Vertacnik led Monessen to a second-place section finish behind West Greene and a playoff win for the first time in 10 years.
The Game of the Year was Waynesburg’s exhilarating 71-68 double-overtime win over South Park in the WPIAL quarterfinals. It was a classic case of a game neither team deserved to lose, but it was Rohanna’s layup on a pass from Benna Benke off an inbounds play that wound up giving the Lady Raiders the winning points.
The complete Herald-Standard All-Area Girls Basketball Team follows:
Players of the Year: Olivia Cernuto, Southmoreland; Anna Durbin, West Greene; Kaley Rohanna, Waynesburg Central.
Coach of the Year: Dave Sarra, Waynesburg Central.
Freshmen of the Year: Grace Panos, Albert Gallatin; Ashton Batis, Carmichaels.
Top 10
Southmoreland: Olivia Cernuto, Gracie Spadaro.
West Greene: Anna Durbin.
Waynesburg Central: Kaley Rohanna, Clara Paige Miller.
Brownsville: Emma Seto.
California: Kendelle Weston.
Mapletown: Taylor Dusenberry.
Monessen: Mercedes Majors.
Albert Gallatin: Gianna Michaux.
Second Team
Carmichaels: Sophia Zalar.
Elizabeth Forward: Brooke Markland, Bailie Brinson.
Belle Vernon: Viva Kreis.
Charleroi: McKenna DeUnger.
Albert Gallatin: Courtlyn Turner.
Mount Pleasant: Tiffany Zelmore.
Southmoreland: Delaynie Morvosh.
West Greene: Brooke Barner, Katie Lampe.
Third Team
Albert Gallatin: Grace Panos, Liz Murtha.
Brownsville: A’zyia Dade, Zhariah Reed.
Connellsville: Madison Kinneer, Hillary Claycomb.
Frazier: Eliza Newcomer.
Waynesburg Central: Nina Sarra.
Laurel Highlands: Aareanna Griffith.
Carmichaels: Ashton Batis.
Honorable Mention
Miya Harris, Summer Hawk, Uniontown; Ayrianna Sumpter, Laurel Highlands; Mandy Moore, Southmoreland; Samantha Mmichnick, Rakiyah Porter, McKenna Hewitt, California; Savannah Clark, Jefferson-Morgan; Laura Vittone, Amber Sallee, Bentworth; Julia Ogradowski, Beth-Center; Navaeh Hamborsky, Connellsville; Haven Briggs, Joselyn Dawson, Elizabeth Forward; Delaney Warnick, Maria Felsher, Frazier; Margan Sandzimer, Alex Caldwell, Geibel Catholic; Krista Wilson, Mapletown; Kirra Gerard, Ringgold; Brenna Benke, Addison Blair, Waynesburg Central; Laney Gerdich, Yough.
