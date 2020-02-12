Wise floater
West Greene’s Jersey Wise goes in between Avella defenders to make a floater in the first half of their Jan. 13 game. The Pioneers won, 66-49.

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs

Class AAAAAA

Quarterfinals

Friday, Feb. 21

Sites, times TBD

Bethel Park (19-2) vs. Fox Chapel (13-9), Mt. Lebanon (17-5) vs. Seneca Valley (15-7), North Allegheny (19-3) vs. Baldwin (12-9), Norwin (18-4) vs. Upper St. Clair (13-7).

Class AAAAA

First Round

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Chartiers Valley (22-0), bye; Penn Hills (11-11) vs. Plum (14-6), at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (16-6), bye; Thomas Jefferson (16-6) vs. Armstrong (12-9), at Mt. Lebanon, 6:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills (18-4), bye; Moon (16-6) vs. Mars (15-7), at North Hills, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity (17-4), bye; Gateway (16-5) vs. Penn-Trafford (15-7), at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.

Class AAAA

First Round

Monday, Feb. 17

North Catholic (21-1), bye; Quaker Valley (16-5) vs. West Mifflin (12-10), at Peters Twp., 6:30 p.m.; Blackhawk (19-3), bye; McKeesport (15-7) vs. Indiana (13-9), at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; SOUTHMORELAND (22-0), bye; Freeport (16-6) vs. BELLE VERNON (16-6), at North Hills, 6:30 p.m.; Central Valley (17-3), bye; Knoch (16-6) vs. New Castle (13-9), at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Class AAA

First Round

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Beaver (19-3), bye; Seton-La Salle (14-7) vs. Deer Lakes (13-9), at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; South Park (14-8), bye; Avonworth (16-6) vs. BROWNSVILLE (13-8), at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Mowhawk (19-3), bye; East Allegheny (12-10) vs. CHARLEROI (14-7), at Peters Twp., 6:30 p.m.; Carlynton (14-8), bye; Derry (14-8) vs. Freedom (14-8), at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Class AA

First Round

Friday, Feb. 14

Serra Catholic (16-3), bye; Chartiers-Houston (12-10) vs. Winchester Thurston (14-8), at Peters Twp., 6:30 p.m.; Laurel (15-7), bye; South Side Area (15-7) vs. FRAZIER (9-13), at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (16-6), bye; Burgettstown (16-6) vs. Riverview (14-8), at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.; Our Lady Sacred Heart (18-3), bye; Eliis School (16-6) vs. Shenango (12-10), at Northgate, 8 p.m.

Class A

First Round

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Rochester (21-1), bye; MONESSEN (15-7) vs. Aquinas (9-11), at Peters Twp., 5 p.m.; Clairton (18-3) vs. Eden Christian Academy (8-12), at Northgate, 8 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (14-7) vs. CALIFORNIA (12-10), at Peters Twp., 8 p.m.; WEST GREENE (22-0), bye; Avella (16-6) vs. Propel Andrew Street (8-14), at Peters Twp., 6:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy (17-5), bye; Sewickley Academy (12-10) at St. Joseph (3-19), at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.

