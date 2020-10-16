Another forfeit by Monessen and a COVID-19 shutdown at Southmoreland left two local football teams without a game as Week 6 approached.
West Greene and Brownsville both managed to turn their misfortunes into a positive situation, though, when the Falcons agreed to travel to Kennedy Field tonight, allowing the Pioneers to hold their homecoming and senior night activities as planned.
Kickoff for the non-conference clash is 7 p.m.
The Scotties (2-2, 3-2) were supposed to hold their homecoming tonight during a game against the Falcons (0-4, 0-5) but multiple positive coronavirus tests forced the cancellation of all activities until Tuesday. The Scotties are hoping to move their homecoming game to Oct. 30.
The Greyhounds have forfeited their final two games against the Pioneers and California after their numbers dwindled significantly over the past two weeks. They will finish the season with a 0-7 record that includes only four games decided on the field.
A news release from Monessen stated, “The Monessen Greyhound Football Program regretfully has decided to forfeit our remaining two games of the 2020 season against West Greene and California due to student ineligibility in regard to grades and attendance and a lack of practice participation. This is not a decision that was taken lightly by the administration and coaches. Last-ditch efforts were made to encourage student-athletes to attend practice and work on eligibility, but those efforts came up short.”
That sent West Greene athletic director Bill Simms scrambling for a game and Brownsville, with its game against Southmoreland called off, obliged.
The local game with the biggest impact tonight takes place at Mount Pleasant where the top two teams in the Interstate Conference standings, the Vikings (4-0, 4-1) and Elizabeth Forward (3-0, 4-0), meet. The winner will take over sole possession of first place.
There are a pair of games in the Century Conference that take on more importance now with the WPIAL’s shift in awarding playoff spots in Class 2A. Instead of the top two teams in each conference automatically qualifying for the postseason, now only the four first-place teams receive automatic bids. All others will be fighting to be one of four wild cards.
With McGuffey all but locking up the Century title, that means Frazier and Washington both likely must win out to reach the postseason. The Commodores (3-1, 3-2) host Beth-Center (1-3, 1-4) and the Prexies (3-1, 3-2) travel to Charleroi (2-3, 2-3) tonight. Washington then hosts Frazier next Friday night.
In the Big Eight Conference, Belle Vernon (4-1, 4-1) can clinch at least a share of second place and an automatic bid, thanks to its win over McKeesport (3-1, 4-1), if it can defeat Trinity (2-2, 3-2) on the road tonight. A Hillers win would leave the door open for the Tigers, who host Laurel Highlands (1-3, 1-4), to finish either first or second. The Mustangs are trying to halt a three-game losing streak. First-place Thomas Jefferson (4-0, 4-0) goes to Ringgold (0-4, 1-4) tonight then hosts McKeesport next week.
In the Big East Conference, Connellsville (0-3, 0-5) travels to first-place Penn-Trafford (3-0, 4-0) in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
In other games, Mapletown (1-4, 1-4) hosts Greene County rival Jefferson-Morgan (2-3, 2-3) in the Tri-County South, and Yough (1-4) hosts Valley (1-3) and Waynesburg Central (0-5) hosts Ligonier Valley (2-3) in non-conference match-ups.
TD Club update
California’s Jaeden Zuzak continues to extend his lead in the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club standing with another wave of touchdowns last week in a 65-22 win over Jefferson-Morgan. Zuzak scored seven touchdowns and now has 120 points, 52 more than second-place Owen Petrisek (68) of Bentworth.
Petrisk, who broke Bentworth’s career all-purpose yardage record last week, scored four touchdowns and two 2-point conversions in a 48-40 win over West Greene.
Belle Vernon quarterback Devin Whitlock scored four more touchdowns, including one on an interception return for the second week in a row, in a 56-0 win over Ringgold. He sits third in the standings with 60 points.
Carmichaels’ Bailey Jones, whose Mikes picked up a forfeit win over Monessen last week, is fourth with 50 points, and Connellsville’s Ky’ron Craggette, with two TDs in a 29-26 loss to Latrobe, is tied with Ringgold’s John Polefko for fifth with 42 points.
Mapletown’s Landan Stevenson (41) is seventh. West Greene’s Colin Brady, who scored three touchdowns and a pair of 2-point conversions against the Bearcats, is the highest scoring freshmen with 40 points, putting him in a tie with Yough’s C.J. Waldier with 40 points.
The Rockets’ Jonathan Wolfe rounds out the top 10 with 38 points.
