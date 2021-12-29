Rodney Gallagher needed 18 points to reach the 1,000-point plateau entering Tuesday afternoon’s Christmas Clash at the Corral game against Allderdice at Laurel Highlands.
The junior scored his 18th point on a free throw midway through the fourth quarter to reach the mark as the Mustangs rolled to a 94-69 victory over the Dragons.
Gallagher looked as though he might hit the career mark early in the game after putting up 11 points in the first quarter. However, he was scoreless in the second quarter.
He came back with a pair of field goals and two free throws in the third quarter to enter the fourth quarter one point shy of the 18 needed.
“I was nervous. I’m not going to lie. As I was getting closer, I was forcing a little bit,” Gallagher said of a couple forced shots in the fourth quarter. “I was just trying to get out of the way.”
Gallagher was fouled on a drive in the lane, and was happy to have his shot at 1,000 at the foul line.
“I’m glad I got it on the free throw line. I was way more confident during the free throws,” said Gallagher, who finished with 21 points.
Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger complimented his junior.
“The highlight of the day was Rodney getting 1,000. I was aware of it,” said Hauger. “I knew just by the way he is, he wasn’t all that concerned about it. It was going to happen, and I’m happy it happened today.
“Rodney has sacrificed some scoring this year because other guys have been able to step up, and that’s a tribute to him.”
Hauger continued the thought, adding, “Certainly, that’s what leadership is about. We always need on-court leadership.”
The Mustangs’ offense was producing in the first eight minutes, while the Dragons suffered through some shooting woes. The combination produced a 22-7 lead for the home team.
The momentum and flow of the first quarter was lost in the break between quarters. Plus, Allderdice starting making shots missed in the first quarter, notably from the 3-point line. The Dragons made three, edging the Mustangs in the second quarter, 19-18.
“I want them to play. The offense was at the other end (in the first half), and I don’t want them looking at the bench,” said Hauger, “But, I also want them to recognize what’s going on and get there.
“After the first quarter, I really didn’t see much good defensively, to be honest with you. Rod took a charge. But our weakside help wasn’t getting there and that’s uncalled for. We need to play good fundamental basketball.”
Hauger added, “It’s hard to be too critical, in a sense, because the guys got the game to the tempo we wanted pretty quick.”
Gallagher realized what was happening in the second quarter, as well.
“They were hitting. Credit to them. They were hitting a lot of threes. That woke us up. Let’s lock in,” said Gallagher. “Back-and-forth back-and-forth, we have to get out of that.
“We had to make sure we had to do what we had to do.”
Hauger acknowledged the Dragons picked up their play in the middle quarters, and was pleased to see his squad eventually respond.
“They were changing up their defenses and we have to see that. To the players’ credit, between Rodney, Brandon and Keondre, they took advantage of 1-on-1 situations. I don’t have a problem with that as long as the dribble is to attack,” said Hauger. “That was a pretty, sound fundamental team we played.”
Laurel Highlands held a 22-16 advantage in the third quarter and entered the final eight minutes with a 62-42 lead.
Once Gallagher reached the point plateau, the offense relaxed, but so did the defense with the teams combining for 59 points (32-27) in the fourth quarter.
Keondre DeShields led the Mustangs (5-0) with a game-high 25 points. Brandon Davis finished with 19 points and Jayden Pratt added 17 to give the LH quartet a combined 82 points.
Major Rainey and Ethan Anish shared team-scoring honors for Allderdice (1-5) with 15 points apiece. Jack Segall scored 12.
The Mustangs return to the Corral this afternoon against Woodland Hills.
