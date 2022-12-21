Laurel Highlands senior Keondre Deshields knew he needed 18 points to reach 1,000 for his career going into Tuesday night's game against Thomas Jefferson.
He knew that the Jaguars knew that as well.
"They kept saying don't let him get it, get on him," Deshields said. "So I figured it wasn't going to be easy."
Thomas Jefferson couldn't prevent it.
Deshields poured in a game-high 28 points in the Mustangs' 65-54 non-section victory in front of a loud, huge crowd at Harold "Horse" Taylor Memorial Gymnasium. His driving shot while being fouled with 7:16 left in the game put him at an even 1,000.
The game was halted before Deshields completed the three-point play so he could pose with his coaches and teammates while holding a banner noting his accomplishment.
"It felt like a dream come true," Deshields said. "It felt great to see that shot go in. I always dreamed of scoring 1,000 points when I was younger."
Deshields was happy he could share the moment with his team.
"They're like my family so it felt great for them to be there celebrating with me," Deshields said.
"I'm proud of him," said Deshields' teammate Rodney Gallagher, who added 19 points along with six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
The Mustangs improve to 5-0 with the win, although it came against a TJ squad that was missing its leading scorer, Evan Berger.
Even so, the Jaguars (4-3) didn't back down.
Laurel Highlands held a 13-10 lead after the first quarter and went up 27-18 with 1:10 left in the half after a corner 3-pointer by Mikey Bittner and a basket inside by Deshields, forcing Thomas Jefferson coach Dom DeCicco to call a timeout.
The Jaguars scored the final two baskets of the quarter to pull within 27-22 at halftime.
Deshileds had eight points in the first half.
"He wanted to get it done and maybe he pressed a little bit early," LH coach Rick Hauger said. "He came out in the third quarter moving the way he can. Everybody can see how explosive he can be."
Deshields scored six points in Laurel Highlands' 10-point run to start the third quarter and added two more as the hosts took a 46-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
The three-point play that put him over 1,000 ignited an 11-2 burst that gave the Mustangs their biggest lead, 57-37, with 4:12 left.
Both teams began emptying their benches at that point and the Jaguars hit three 3-pointers down the stretch to whittle the final margin to 11.
DeCicco was pleased with his team's performance.
"I thought the effort was fantastic," DeCicco said. "We knew how hard this was going to be tonight and without Evan obviously it was even harder. We were outgunned. Laurel Highlands is a great team. They're everything as advertised. Two great players and good role players.
"But I really like this team. We've been playing better and better. We beat Montour and Steel Valley last week."
Noah Prosser led TJ with 18 points.
Hauger preferred to see Berger out on the court.
"Absolutely," Hauger said. "I'd rather have seen him out there to see how our team responded. You have to give them credit. They battled and played hard the whole game."
Deshields, who played his freshman season at Uniontown before transferring to Laurel Highlands, hit 11 of 19 shots and 6 of 9 free throws while also contributing eight rebounds and three assists.
"He's a really good kid," Hauger said of Deshields. "I'm a little surprised at this point in that I figured more D-1 schools would be contacting him. But I still think that's going to happen because he's going to continue to get better as the year goes on."
The Mustangs as a team are still a work in progress, according to Hauger.
"Keondre and Rodney together, that's a comforting sight. But we have to get some other people to step up, and they're trying," Hauger said. "Some of them are still just finding their way.
"Blaise Krizner started the year off strong then this was his first game back in awhile (due to injury). Antwan (Black) is still learning what we do and how we do it. Mason (Bolish) is a good shooter but he broke his nose so he's out there playing with a mask. He did a really nice job on defense. Patrick Cavanagh is athletic and gets a little bit better every game. Mikey and (Nate) Schwertfeger and (Shane) Layton also have been coming off the bench and giving us some good minutes."
Hauger would like to see more motion from his offense.
"One of the problems we have is we want to stand around too much, especially when team's are playing zone," he said. "We've got to get that rectified quick.
"We still have a long way to go. But I think we can get there. We've just got to keep working, focusing and making sure we pay attention to details."
The Mustangs host Gateway, the team that put an end to their season a year ago in the PIAA playoffs, Thursday night.
"Gateway is really tough," Hauger said. "They'll pound the boards so we've got to step up our game really quick."
