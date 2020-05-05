Belle Vernon’s Ian Shahan won two WPIAL gold medals, breaking his own times in both events, to repeat as the Herald-Standard Most Outstanding Performer for the 2019-20 swimming and diving season.
Earning Herald-Standard All-Area Boys Swimming & Diving team honors are:
200 medley relay: Ringgold.
200 freestyle: Sam West, Belle Vernon.
200 IM: Kole Friel, Laurel Highlands.
50 freestyle: Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon.
Diving: Jonnie McDuffie, Ringgold.
100 butterfly: Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon.
100 freestyle: Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon.
500 freestyle: Cody Danto, Belle Vernon.
200 freestyle relay: Belle Vernon.
100 backstroke: Andrew Noll, Ringgold.
100 breaststroke: Henry Miller, Southmoreland.
400 freestyle relay: Belle Vernon.
Most outstanding performer: Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon.
Newcomers of the year: Ian Hamilton, Laurel Highlands/Henry Miller, Southmoreland.
Coaching staff of the year: Belle Vernon.
Honorable Mention: Dalton Swartz (Mount Pleasant), Zak Koch (Mount Pleasant), Daniel Lynch (Mount Pleasant), Andrew Giles (Mount Pleasant), Brad Paraska (Mount Pleasant), Nathan Ferrence (Ringgold), Noah Gebadlo (Yough), Dalton Grimes (Uniontown), Alex Eitner (Uniontown), Andy VanVerth (Laurel Highlands), Dean Schiffbauer (Laurel Highlands), Connor Locke (Laurel Highlands), Aiden Provins (Elizabeth Forward), Ian Palaisa (Connellsville), Michael Gebe (Connellsville), Adam Barczyk (Connellsville), Cody Danto (Belle Vernon), Garrett Ursiny (Belle Vernon), Andrew Palmer (Elizabeth Forward).
NOTES: Shahan had another record-breaking season, repeating as the WPIAL Class AA champion in the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle by lowering his district times in both events. The Belle Vernon junior shaved .80 seconds in the 100 butterfly and .64 seconds in the 100 freestyle. Shahan had his pick of events for the WPIAL championship, ranking atop the performance list in almost all of the events. ... Shahan also sprinted to the WCCA Championship gold medal in the 50 freestyle in 20.95 seconds, a meet record time. He touched the wall a mere .06 seconds ahead of Norwin’s Ethan Tulenko. Shahan also broke the county mark in the 100 butterfly when he finished in 50.37 seconds. ... Shahan was poised for another record-breaking meet at the PIAA Championships, but the Class AA meet was cancelled the day before the first day of competition due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic. ... Shahan also anchored the Leopards’ 200 and 400 freestyle relays to medal-winning performances. The 200 freestyle relay (Ursiny, Danto, West) won WPIAL silver and the 400 freestyle relay earned bronze. The Leopards were third in the 400 freestyle relay in the Westmoreland county meet and fifth in the 200 freestyle relay to earn all-county honors. ... The Belle Vernon boys, under the direction of Rob Reda and his staff, were sixth in the WPIAL Class AA team standings with 136 points. ... The Leopards’ West was fourth in the 200 freestyle and eighth in the 100 freestyle in the WPIAL finals. He also earned WCCA all-county honors in the 200 and 100 freestyles. ... Local boys won 17 medals at the WPIAL championship, including two golds, one silver and two bronze. ... Miller made quite an impact in his first high school season despite Southmoreland not fielding a team. He won bronze in the 100 breaststroke with a personal-best time of 1:00.30 and was fifth in the 100 butterfly, lowering his seed time by three seconds. ... Hamilton was a solid performer for the Mustangs in his first high school season, placing fifth in the 200 freestyle, lowering his seed time by four seconds, and was 13th in the 100 backstroke. The freshman also won an eighth-place medal anchoring the Mustangs’ 200 freestyle relay, that included Friel, Schiffbauer and VanVerth. ... Ringgold’s Jonnie McDuffie placed fourth in the WPIAL Class AA Diving Championships. ... Elizabeth Forward’s Gavin Guern had the rare double by finishing fifth in the diving championship and eighth in the 100 backstroke. Guern edge Koch by .14 seconds for the final spot on the podium in the backstroke. The Warriors’ Provins was about a half-second behind in 10th place. ... Friel was part of the Mustangs’ 200 freestyle relay and won a pair of individual medals when he placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke, lowering his seed time by four seconds, and sixth in the 200 IM, dropping five seconds off his seed time. .. The Vikings’ Koch, Lynch, Swartz and Paraska placed fourth in the WPIAL 200 freestyle relay. Koch, Fisher, Lynch and Paraska teamed up for seventh in the 400 freestyle relay. ... The Rams’ Noll was sixth in the WPIAL 100 backstroke to win the lone individual medal for Ringgold at the district meet. ... Palaisa was joined by fellow divers Devin Thomas and Colby Mastowski as the only WPIAL qualifiers for Connellsville and to send veteran coach Tammy Nedrow into retirement on a high note. ... The Mount Pleasant boys finished 10th in the WPIAL team standings with 83½ points, just 2½ points ahead of Laurel Highlands.
