Mount Pleasant’s Heather Gardner completed her WPIAL gold medal three-peat in the 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle, and Laurel Highlands’ Maria Mrosko won individual gold and silver at the district meet to share the Most Outstanding Performer Award as the area’s top swimmers.
This is the third-straight honor for Gardner and the first for Mrosko.
The impressive group of swimmers to earn first-team honors along with Gardner and Mrosko include:
200 medley relay: Laurel Highlands.
200 freestyle: Kaelyn McClain, Elizabeth Forward
200 IM: Maria Mrosko, Laurel Highlands.
50 freestyle: Heather Gardner, Mount Pleasant.
Diving: Brooke Mihalik, Ringgold.
100 butterfly: Maria Mrosko, Laurel Highlands.
100 freestyle: Ella Ciez, Laurel Highlands.
500 freestyle: Kaelyn McClain, Elizabeth Forward.
200 freestyle relay: Elizabeth Forward.
100 backstroke: Ella Menear, Mapletown.
100 breaststroke: Heather Gardner, Mount Pleasant.
400 freestyle relay: Elizabeth Forward; Laurel Highlands.
MOST OUTSTANDING PERFORMERS: Heather Gardner, Mount Pleasant; Maria Mrosko, Laurel Highlands.
NEWCOMERS OF THE YEAR: Ella Menear, Mapletown; Ella Ciez, Laurel Highlands.
COACHING STAFF OF THE YEAR: Elizabeth Forward.
Honorable Mention: Gracey Fiesta (Connellsville), Molly Maloy (Connellsville), Joselyn Busato (Southmoreland), Marleigh Bennett (Elizabeth Forward), Hailey Yurkovich (Elizabeth Forward), Emily Bednar (Mount Pleasant), Calley Hixson (Mount Pleasant), Ashlyn Hornick (Mount Pleasant), Reegan Brown (Mount Pleasant), McKenna Mizikar (Mount Pleasant), Ashlee Toth (Elizabeth Forward), Maddy McClain (Elizabeth Forward), Jamie Belding (Elizabeth Forward), Paige Doleno (Ringgold), Danika Evans (Ringgold), Andrea Kassa (Ringgold), Skyler Wilson (Laurel Highlands), Delaney Patterson (Belle Vernon), Paige Richter (Mount Pleasant), Morgan Lukaesko (Connellsville), Anastasia Georgagis (California), Alexandra Pohodich (Frazier).
NOTES: Gardner won her third gold medal in the 50 freestyle, but fell just short of breaking the WPIAL record held by Geibel Catholic’s Emily Zimcosky. She also completed her three-peat in the 100 breaststroke ... Gardner joined Reegan Brown, SaraJo Gardner and McKenna Mizikar to win silver in the WPIAL 200 medley relay and Brown, Cally Hixson and SaraJo Gardner for bronze in the 400 freestyle relay. ... The Liberty University recruit won the 100 freestyle in record-breaking time and almost rewrote her record in the 100 breaststroke at the WCCA Championships. She was on the Lady Vikings’ relay teams that won the county title in the 200 medley relay and silver medal in the 200 freestyle relay. ... Gardner was poised to win her first PIAA gold medals in her two events, but was just minutes away from Bucknell University, the host site of the PIAA Championships, when she received the heart-breaking call the state meet was canceled. ... As with the boys Performer of the Year, Belle Vernon junior Ian Shahan, Gardner had her pick of events based on her rankings on the WPIAL Performance List. ... Mrosko, a junior, won three medals on the first day of competition at the WPIAL Championships. She joined Thomas, Ciez and Roscoe to win gold in the 200 medley relay. Mrosko returned to the top step of the podium when she touched the wall first in the 100 butterfly and won silver in the 200 IM. Mrosko nearly won another gold medal on the final day, but Ciez’s final sprint in the 400 freestyle relay fell .08 seconds short of catching Elizabeth Forward’s Kaelyn McClain. ... Menear had quite a debut with the Mapletown freshman finishing third in the 200 IM, trailing Mrosko by only .56 seconds, and second in the 100 butterfly by a mere .04 seconds. ... Ciez, a freshman, was just .13 seconds shy of winning gold in the 100 freestyle. She added a bronze in the 50 freestyle in a school-record time. ... ... Local swimmers won a staggering 32 medals at the WPIAL Championships (6 gold, 7 silver, 5 bronze, 3 4th-place, 3 5th-place, 4 6th-place, 3 7th-place, 1 8th-place) ... Thomas won bronze in the 100 backstroke ... The 200 IM was loaded with local swimmers with Mrosko second, Menear third, Thomas fourth, Yurkovich sixth, Glessner seventh and Patterson eighth, as was the 50 freestyle with Heather Gardner winning gold, Ciez third, Toth fifth, Bennett sixth, SaraJo Gardner eighth, and Roscoe ninth. ... The Fillies’ Roscoe came just close to the podium with a pair of ninth-place finishes, edged by .14 in the 50 freestyle and .11 seconds in the 100 freestyle. ... Kaelyn McClain had a solid showing in her final district meet with silver medals in the 200 and 500 freestyles, a sixth-place showing in the 200 medley relay and gold in the 400 freestyle relay. ... Kaeylyn McClain, Yurkovich and Glessner went 2-3-4 in the 500 freestyle ... Bennett (6, 100 butterfly) and Toth (4, 100 freestyle) also won individual medals for the Lady Warriors. ... Shawna Boden and her Coaching Staff of the Year led the Lady Warriors to the WPIAL team title with an impressive 265 points. Mount Pleasant was second with 194 points and Laurel Highlands placed third with 193. ... The Lady Warriors won 13 WPIAL medals (2 gold, 2 silver, bronze, 2 4th-place, 2 5th-place, 3 6th-place, 1 7th-place). ... Patterson, a sophomore, placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke ... Mihalik, a sophomore, placed 10th in the WPIAL Class AA Diving Championships, while Richter, a freshman, was 12th. ... The Lady Vikings’ Brown was seventh in the 100 butterfly. SaraJo Gardner, a freshman, was fifth in the WPIAL 100 backstroke and won silver in the same event in the WCCA meet. ... Georgagis finished seventh in the 100 breaststroke in her first WPIAL final. ... Pohodich qualified for the WPIAL Championships for the first time, but opted out due to a scheduling conflict.
