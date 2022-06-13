Waynesburg Central’s Andrew Layton was a failed opening vault away from a share of the PIAA gold medal, but the junior did win the state silver medal to add to his WPIAL Class AA gold in the pole vault for top individual honors on the 2022 Herald-Standard Boys All-Area Track & Field Team.
3,200 relay: Uniontown
Honorable mention: Ringgold.
110 high hurdles: Hunter Kooser, Laurel Highlands.
Honorable mention: Duane Pratt, Albert Gallatin; Breydon Woods, Waynesburg Central; Vincent Blout, Laurel Highlands; Adrian McLee, Uniontown.
100: Colin Brady, West Greene.
Honorable mention: Joshua Bass, Geibel Catholic; JJ Bloom, Southmoreland; Andrew Layton, Waynesburg Central.
1,600: Matt Schwertfeger, Laurel Highlands.
Honorable mention: Mason Stewart, Uniontown; Austin Molinaro, Connellsville; Grant Barcheck, Uniontown; Kolby Kent, California.
400: Payton Hostetler, Uniontown.
Honorable mention: Bruno Fabrycki, Albert Gallatin; Ethan Bowser, Elizabeth Forward.
400 relay: Elizabeth Forward.
Honorable mention: Connellsville, Southmoreland.
300 intermediate hurdles: Adam Halinka, Southmorelan.
Honorable mention: Ethan Callaghan, Elizabeth Forward; Ryan White, Belle Vernon; Joseph Layman, Connellsville.
800: Brandon Hebda, Uniontown.
Honorable mention: Chris Piwowar, Albert Gallatin; Kolby Kent, California.
200: Bruno Fabrycki, Albert Gallatin; JJ Bloom, Southmoreland.
Honorable mention: Andrew Layton, Waynesburg Central; Logan Monzak, Elizabeth Forward.
3,200: Ryan Pajak, Ringgold.
Honorable mention: Mason Stewart, Uniontown; Matt Schwertfeger, Laurel Highlands; Nick Whaley, Ringgold.
1,600 relay: Albert Gallatin.
Honorable mention: Connellsville, Uniontown.
Discus: Nick Gunther, Yough.
Honorable mention: Gaberiel Ranker, Uniontown; Nicholas Rohal, Connellsville; Christian Berish, Beth-Center.
Shot put: Nathan Reese, Connellsville.
Honorable mention: Dane Levi, Belle Vernon; Nick Burris, Waynesburg Central; Tanner Pierce, California.
Javelin: Dawson Fowler, Waynesburg Central.
Honorable mention: Dylan Brooks, Connellsville; Quentin Larkin, Albert Gallatin; Joe Klancher, Belle Vernon; Adam Boucher, Uniontown; Nick Gunther, Yough.
High jump: Hunter Kooser, Laurel Highlands.
Honorable mention: Kasey Stanton, Connellsville; Christian Ross, California.
Triple jump: Dawson Fowler, Waynesburg Central.
Honorable mention: Isaac Trout, Southmoreland; Hunter Kooser, Laurel Highlands; Tyler Mocello, Belle Vernon.
Long jump: Bruno Fabrycki, Albert Gallatin.
Honorable mention: Isaac Trout, Southmoreland; Chase Roukonen, Belle Vernon.
Pole vault: Andrew Layton, Waynesburg Central.
Most Outstanding Overall Performer: Andrew Layton, Waynesburg Central.
Class AAA Most Outstanding Field Performer: Bruno Fabrycki, Albert Gallatin/Hunter Kooser, Laurel Highlands.
Class AAA Most Outstanding Track Performer: Ryan Pajak, Ringgold.
Class AA Most Outstanding Field Performers: Andrew Layton, Waynesburg Central.
Class AA Most Outstanding Track Performer: Kolby Kent, California.
Most Outstanding Coaching Staffs: Class AAA, Belle Vernon (Chris Stasicha); Class AA, Waynesburg Central (Rick Layton).
NOTES: Layton had a solid junior season, winning the Baldwin Invitational pole vault by clearing 14-10. He also helped on the track, running the sprint events and a leg on the Raiders’ 400 relay. ... Fowler won the WPIAL Class AA gold medal, gaining the top spot on a tiebreaker. ... Fowler also had a shot at a medal in the javelin, but opted out of the finals because of the last round of the triple jump. ... Fowler closed the season by placing fifth in the triple jump at the state meet. ... Fowler also won the triple jump and placed second in the javelin. ... Local boys won three PIAA medals (1 gold) and 17 WPIAL medals (2 gold, 2 silver, 5 bronze). ... Kooser was a triple threat in the jumps, sweeping all three to take Field MVP honors at the county meet. ... The sophomore placed fifth in the high jump in the WPIAL Class AAA finals. ... Pajak placed second in the WPIAL meet for the second year in rowand third in the state finals in the 3,200. ... Gunther won Class AA bronze medals in the discus and javelin at the WPIAL meet. ... Trout also won a pair of WPIAL bronze medals in the triple and long jumps. ... Trout just missed advancing to the finals in both events at the state meet, falling less than four inches shy in the long jump and 6½ inches short in the triple jump. ... Halinka Fabrycki won silver in the WPIAL Class AAA long jump and placed 17th in the PIAA final. ... Bloom placed third in the WPIAL Class AA 200, but was unable to advance out of the prelims in the state meet. ... Pierce (7, shot put), Qualk (6, long jump), and Kent (6, 1,600) won WPIAL medals for the Trojans ... Kent missed advancing to the state meet by one place and 10 seconds. ... Brady (7, 100), Berish (8, discus), and Klancher (8, javelin) placed in the WPIAL Class AAA championship. ... Both Belle Vernon (Section 2-AAA) and Waynesburg Central (Section 6-AA) went undefeated for section titles and WPIAL team playoff berths. ... The Leopards also won the county team title.
