Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak managed to maintain his pace for two PIAA distance medals and Waynesburg Central’s Andrew Layton finally won the title that had eluded him.
Those accomplishments led to the pair sharing top honors on the 2023 Herald-Standard Boys All-Area Track & Field Team.
3,200 relay: Uniontown.
Honorable mention: Elizabeth Forward.
110 high hurdles: K’Adrian McLee, Uniontown.
Honorable mention: Hunter Kooser, Laurel Highlands; Ethan Callaghan, Elizabeth Forward.
100: Colin Brady, West Greene.
Honorable mention: Austin Wilson, Frazier; Camden Wellington, Brownsville; Jackson Hutter, Mount Pleasant.
1,600: Ryan Pajak, Ringgold.
Honorable mention: Patrick Burgos, Elizabeth Forward; Mason Stewart, Uniontown; Matt Schwertfeger, Laurel Highlands; Luke Henderson, Belle Vernon; Austin Molinaro, Connellsville.
400: Payton Hostetler, Uniontown.
Honorable mention: Quentin Larkin, Albert Gallatin; Kasey Stanton, Connellsville.
400 relay: Waynesburg Central.
Honorable mention: Connellsville, Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward.
300 intermediate hurdles: Adam Halinka, Southmoreland.
Honorable mention: Ethan Callaghan, Elizabeth Forward; Ryan White, Belle Vernon; Parker King, Uniontown.
800: Grant Barcheck, Uniontown.
Honorable mention: Olivier Sanvicente, Waynesburg Central; Austin Molinaro, Connellsville.
200: Austin Wilson, Frazier.
Honorable mention: Camden Wellington, Brownsville; Breydon Woods, Waynesburg Central; Jarett Garn, Mount Pleasant; Brody Hutter, Mount Pleasant.
3,200: Ryan Pajak, Ringgold.
Honorable mention: Mason Stewart, Uniontown; Austin Molinaro, Connellsville; Luke Henderson, Belle Vernon.
1,600 relay: Elizabeth Forward.
Honorable mention: Waynesburg Central.
Discus: Ryan Kent, Belle Vernon.
Honorable mention: Nicholas Rohal, Connellsville; Nathan Reese, Connellsville; Gaberiel Ranker, Uniontown; Cody Gluszek, Belle Vernon.
Shot put: Nathan Reese, Connellsville.
Honorable mention: Tanner Pierce, California; Glen Strickler, Connellsville; Jacob Visk, Elizabeth Forward; Dane Levi, Belle Vernon; Nick Burris, Waynesburg Central.
Javelin: Quentin Larkin, Albert Gallatin.
Honorable mention: Nicholas Wadsworth, Mount Pleasant; Dylan Brooks, Connellsville; Nicholas Rohal, Connellsville; Benjamin Wilson, Laurel Highlands.
High jump: Hunter Kooser, Laurel Highlands.
Honorable mention: Bryson Edwards, Connellsville; Taevian Richardson, Uniontown; Robbie Labuda, Mount Pleasant; Lee Qualk, California; Noah Neil, California; Kasey Stanton.
Triple jump: Hunter Kooser, Laurel Highlands.
Honorable mention: Taevian Richardson, Uniontown; Bryson Edwards, Connellsville; Robbie Labuda, Mount Pleasant; Christian Ross, California; Jake Layhue, California.
Long jump: Christian Ross, California.
Honorable mention: Dayne Wilson, Ringgold; Lee Qualk, California; Hunter Kooser, Laurel Highlands; Chase Roukonen, Belle Vernon; Bryson Edwards, Connellsville.
Pole vault: Andrew Layton, Waynesburg Central.
Honorable mention: Christian Ross, California; Christian Firestone, Connellsville; Zachary Franks, Connellsville; Garrett Eicher, Mount Pleasant; Mason Schroyer, Waynesburg Central.
Most Outstanding Overall Performers: Andrew Layton, Waynesburg Central; Ringgold, Ryan Payak.
Class AAA Most Outstanding Field Performer: Nathan Reese, Connellsville.
Class AAA Most Outstanding Track Performer: Ryan Pajak, Ringgold.
Class AA Most Outstanding Field Performer: Andrew Layton, Waynesburg Central.
Class AA Most Outstanding Track Performer: Austin Wilson, Frazier.
Most Outstanding Coaching Staffs: Class AAA, Belle Vernon (Chris Stasicha)/Connellsville (Pat Mullaney); Class AA, Waynesburg Central (Rick Layton).
NOTES: Layton won his first PIAA gold medal in the pole vault and successfully defended his title in the WPIAL championship despite a stress fracture in his left foot suffered in the indoor season that hindered him throughout the outdoor season. Layton vaulted in only four meets and rarely practiced on the runway because of the injury that left him wearing a boot on the foot. ... Layton cleared 15-3 on his final attempt at the height for the state gold medal. ... He went over the bar at 14-9 for the WPIAL title ... Pajak, a junior, finished second in the PIAA Class AAA 3,200 as the three top finishers all broke the state record. He opened the state meet with bronze in the 1,600 ... Pajak won silver at both distances at the WPIAL Class AAA championship. ... Pajak broke the meet record at the Butler Invitational after he finished first in the 3,200 in 8:58.89. ... Local boys won three gold and two silver medals in the WPIAL final, and one gold, one silver and two bronze in the state meet. They won 13 total WPIAL medals and five more in the state meet. ... Reese capped his career with the Falcons by winning the WPIAL gold medal in the Class AAA shot put and bronze in the PIAA final. ... Pierce won his first WPIAL Class AA gold medal with a personal-best effort in the shot put and followed with a fifth-place finish in the state meet. ... Eicher qualified for the PIAA Class AA Championship after he finished fifth in the pole vault in the WPIAL final. ... Brady (8, 100), Burgos (6, 1,600), Edwards (8, high jump), Strickler (7, shot put), Waynesburg Central’s 400 relay (6), Halinka (7, 300 intermediate hurdles), and Labuda (T-7, high jump) all medaled in the district meet. ... Woods placed sixth in the WPIAL 200, but did not run in the state final. ... Stewart won the FCCA Track MVP by a mere ½-point with individual gold and silver, plus the points he earned when the Red Raiders won the 1,600 relay. ... Wilson, a first-year junior, was in contention for the FCCA Track MVP until the last race after winning the 100 and 200. .. Stewart, Henderson and Schwertfeger all broke the county record time in the 3,200. ... Connellsville successfully defended its county team title and earned a share of the Section 2-AAA title with Belle Vernon and WPIAL Class AAA team berth. ... Waynesburg Central once again earned a WPIAL Class AA team playoff berth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.