Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarky was sitting on 299 career coaching wins although he had a different number on his mind going into Friday night's Section 3-AAAA game against Yough.
"We wanted to get to 2-2 in the section," Kezmarsky said.
Uniontown did just that, building a 16-point halftime lead and holding off a fourth-quarter charge by the Cougars to earn a 66-61 victory at A.J. Everhart Memorial Gymnasium.
It was the Red Raiders' second win in a row after an 0-4 start to the season and it gave Kezmarsky coaching win No. 300.
"We knew," Uniontown's Tanner Uphold said of the milestone win. "Coach didn't stress it that much. He said it was just another game and we wanted to be 2-2 in the section.
"But it made us feel good to be the ones to get him 300."
Damarr Lewis led the Red Raiders (2-2, 2-4) with 23 points in a strong all-around performance and Dakari Wallace added 16 points. Evan Townsend hit three deep 3-pointers in contributing nine points and Josh Curry Jones also had nine.
"It was a total team win," Kezmarsky said. "The kids did a good job. They deserve a lot of credit. Damarr really exploded to the basket tonight which is what we've been trying to get him to do."
Yough took an early 8-4 lead before Uniontown countered with a 20-6 run that included two 3-pointers by Townsend and one by Lewis for a 24-14 advantage after one quarter.
Wallace rang up 10 points in the second quarter as the Red Raiders extended their lead to 42-26 by halftime.
Cougars coach Jim Nesser wasn't pleased with his team's effort over the first two quarters.
"I was disappointed with how we played in the first half. They made some shots but I felt our defensive effort wasn't good enough, especially on the road," Nesser said.
"This is Uniontown. They've got tradition here. They win all the time. They're not going to let Yough come in here and win the game. If we want it we have to take it. Uniontown came out and played their butts off, and I knew they would."
Yough gathered itself and fought back gallantly in the second half.
The Cougars (1-3, 2-4) got two 3-pointers from Christian Park and one each from Terek Crosby and Gamal Marballie in out-scoring Uniontown 20-15 in the third quarter to slice the gap to 57-46.
Another 3-pointer by Park and two free throws by Marballie, who scored a game-high 24 points, pulled Yough to within 57-52 with 4:09 left in the game.
The Red Raiders answered not long after a Kezmarsky timeout with consecutive baskets from Curry Jones on an assist from Lewis, Brian Sykes and Wallace. to go up 63-52 with 2:52 remaining.
From there Uniontown effectively ran its delay offense and hung on for the win.
"I liked the way we handled the ball the last five minutes," Kezmarsky said. "That's two games in a row now where we did a pretty good job at that.
"Yough is going to beat a lot of teams. They didn't quit. I have a lot of respect for Coach Nesser. He's been coaching since I was playing."
Crosby scored 17 points for the Cougars and Park added 11.
"I thought in the second half we played with a lot of heart," Nesser said. "But we played two solid quarters. Against a team like that it takes four solid quarters to win.
"We had a hard time guarding their tall kid (Lewis). He got to the rim on us a little bit. His length hurt us."
Kezmarsky had been urging Lewis to attack the basket more.
"I'm a pass-first type of guy but Coach has been saying if I have an opening I should shoot it, so I was trying to do that a little more tonight," said Lewis, who was happy to be part of Kezmarsky's 300th win.
"Just knowing what a great coach he is, it felt good we could get that one for him."
"He didn't make a big deal of it," Wallace said. "But 300, that's a lot."
Wallace is hoping his team can add many more wins to that total this season.
"We feel we're getting better, learning something every game," Wallace said. "Tonight it was not to let up when you have a big lead."
"Bakari played so well, especially in the first half, and Josh Curry Jones played a great floor game. That was his best game of the year," Kezmarsky said. "And Evan Townsend, another kid with a wonderful attitude, made some huge shots in the first half.
"It's nice to see the confidence pick up in those guys. That's a good win."
Kezmarsky improved his career record, which includes 21 wins at Albert Gallatin, to 300-189 and his mark with the Red Raiders to 279-138.
"Congratulations to Robbie," Nesser said. "He's a great coach. He has a great program. They've won for years. I'm trying to get Yough to go in that same direction."
When prodded to finally talk about his milestone win, Kezmarsky thought back No. 1.
"It was against Carlynton when I was at Albert Gallatin," Kezmarsky recalled with a smile. "No way back then did I think I'd ever get anywhere near 300.
"But listen, I'm the Uniontown basketball coach. I mean, it can't be any better than that. It's an honor. We've had great players."
Kezmarsky posed for photos with his team and then with his wife Cortney, daughter Kiley and son JJ to celebrate No. 300.
"The players are the ones who did it, not me," Kezmarsky said. "To have my family out there, that meant a lot to me. I only wish my mom and my brother could've been here with me.
"I was really trying to downplay it. I've been blessed to coach a long time, most of it here at Uniontown with my best friend, coach (Warare) Gladman next to me. He's played a huge part in this. The relationships I've made with the players and their families is something I always cherish."
Kezmarsky was then ready to turn the page.
"Now that's over," he said. "We have two important section games and a rivalry game next week (at Laurel Highlands on Wednesday) so we need to keep getting better, and I think we are."
