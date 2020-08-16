James Argenti is entering his 40th season as a high school football coach with the last 38 all spent in Texas.
It wasn’t that long ago when the 1975 Brownsville graduate was thinking about ending his coaching reign.
“I often think about back home and all the good times I had with my friends and my family,” Argenti said. “I was considering moving back to the area to retire in 2013. But my dad told me, ‘Why don’t you go back and keep doing what you love?’ So I just continued to coach, and still am now.”
Since deciding to keep his coaching career going, Argenti, 63, has been a part of two state championship teams. His overall record as a head coach and an assistant coach is 281-162, with most of that coming in the highly competitive Dallas area. He’s also mentored numerous players who have moved on to the NFL.
Argenti is a Repuplic native who played one year at Mercersburg Academy after graduating from Brownsville before moving on to Fairmont State where he played quarterback on the 1979 WIAC championship team under Dave Ritchie, a former CFL coach who won a Grey Cup in Canada.
The 1979 team was honored last year at the school’s Hall of Fame banquet during homecoming week.
“He was a great influence on me getting into coaching,” Aregenti said of Ritchie.
So was Jim Render, the former Uniontown head coach who had a legendary career at Upper St. Clair. Argenti spent two years (1980-81) as an assistant coach under Render before moving to Texas. Since then he has coached at nine different high schools while serving as athletic director and head coach at four of those — W.H. Adamson, Franklin D. Roosevelt, LG Pinkston and Lincoln — all in the Dallas area.
“I love it,” Argenti said of why he’s stuck with coaching so long at so many different places. “I’m single. I don’t hunt, fish or golf. I’m all football. I still really enjoy being around the kids, they keep me going. I can’t sit around the house.”
Argenti, who is related to Hall-of-Fame Albert Gallatin basketball coach Ray Trincia, admits coaching is much different now than when he started in the profession.
“It’s not Coaching 101 like it used to be,” Argenti said. “It’s not like the old-school coaching. I think you have to really be kind of part entertainer, too. You’ve got to keep their attention. You’ve got to keep up with everything, whether it’s Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, you’ve got to be in tune with everything.”
Argenti is in his second year as an assistant coach at Parish Episcopal Collegiate Prep. His first year there went quite well.
“We won the state championship,” he said. “We swept through all four of our playoffs games.”
This year’s Panthers’ team is also loaded.
“We have a player on our team who’s name is Preston Stone who is nationally ranked,” Argenti said. “He’s a quarterback. He was part of sort of a reality show last year. We get a lot of exposure.”
Stone is an NCAA Division-1 recruit who has committed to SMU. He was considered one of the top college prospects in the country.
Argenti is most proud of his former players who have not only gone on the play at the collegiate but received their degrees as well. Several players under his tutelage have gone on to play professionally.
“I’ve coached about eight that have ended up in the NFL,” Argenti said. “This year we probably have about nine or 10 D-1 kids. I’ve been fortunate to be able to coach a lot of talented kids.”
Argenti has intertwined with many NFL players, past and present.
“Mean Joe Greene’s grandson played for us last year,” Argenti said. “Mike Singletary was a coach in our league. Deion Sanders is a (offensive coordinator) coach in our league. Deion mentored by kids when I was the head coach at LG Pinkston.
“When I was at Skyline High School, Kylan Johnson was my quarterback. He went to the University of Florida and then went to Pitt for his graduate year. He just got picked up by the Dolphins. He plays linebacker now.
“Lloyd Carrington for Arizona State is another one. He was with the Redskins. He played at Pitt under Todd Graham, then when Todd went to Arizona State he went with him.
“I guess God blessed me. I’ve been fortunate to coach some great ballplayers.”
Argenti said while football is big in Pennsylvania, it’s even more popular in Texas.
“It’s like a religion. It’s year-around down here,” Argenti said. “It doesn’t end when football season is over. We’re in seven-on-seven leagues, we’ve got spring football, we’ve got spring jamboree, then there are all these clubs that everybody wants to train the kids. It’s a madhouse down here.”
What the two states do have in common is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We usually play three preseason games but they cut that down to one this year,” Argenti said. “It’s like a lot of places. Everyone has to wear masks, social distancing. It’s just a different world out there now.”
Once the season gets underway, the Panthers are hoping to make another appearance on national television.
“We’re usually on TV on ESPN2 every year,” Argenti said. “We were matched up this year against Prince Christian out of Athens, Georgia, at our place. We have a blue field, like Boise State. Their team also has a nationally ranked quarterback. But that game was cancelled. We still may have a televised game, but I’m not sure yet.
“Last year our TV game was the first week against Deion Sanders’ team, Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill, with their star quarterback Shedeur, Deion’s son. We beat them in overtime.”
Argenti not only coaches his players but also plays a key role in recruiting.
“The connections I have with all the colleges, with recruitment year-around, I get calls from college coaches all the time,” Argenti said. “I know just about all the kids that come out of this area, so I’m constantly on the phone, helping to evaluate the kids, answering their questions.”
Argenti isn’t ready to give up coaching any time soon.
“It’s just something I enjoy doing, I always have,” he said. “I know 40 years, yeah, that’s a lot. But I still love doing it.”
