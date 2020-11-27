Since 2012 when first talked into doing so, I've spent part of Thanksgiving morning walking the annual Turkey Trot 5K around the streets of Uniontown.
Well, the Turkey Day race that benefits the good work of the Uniontown Salvation Army, was, to no one's surprise, cancelled with concerns for the health of walkers, runners and volunteers alike.
But, completing a 5K has become part of Thanksgiving for me as much as turkey, pie and sitting around in a stuporous state after a finishing a morning 5K. (I'm not one with early morning exercise.)
These are extraordinary days, however, because of what seems to be a never-ending health crisis, and I tried to find a way to have some semblance of normalcy. So, I was just going to walk three miles around the neighborhood, donate what would've been my entry fee to the Salvation Army and call it a calorie-free day (based on walking/running for a good cause).
Well, long-time training partner Jamie Brooks suggested I join her at 10 a.m. (an hour later than the race is usually) on the Yough River Trail, and I did. I ran instead of my usual walk, on the trail instead of the streets of Uniontown, and with one person instead of hundreds, but, as per the attitude these days, at least I did something.
It's ashame the race wasn't held Thursday morning, because it turned out to be one of the better weather days since my first race back in 2012. I shiver when I reminisce about those first races.
The first race was frosty and 2013 had a bracing wind coupled with chilly temperatures. Snow greeted the 2014 race, it was frigid in 2015 and around 25 degrees the following year.
Other folks had the same plan, as we encountered a few familiar faces along the way. The Coleman clan was among those smiling faces, so part of the Turkey Trot tradition stayed alive with a "post-race" gathering with the folks.
Considering I've ridden my bike far more than walking or running during the pandemic, I'm pretty pleased with my run Thanksgiving morning, more than deserving for a calorie-free day.
Now, Cecelia Jo Record, who first suggested competing in the 2012 race, also kept her end going with a 35-minute workout on an elliptical. She sent a screen shot of weather conditions, like mid-50s and rain, so she opted out from hitting the pavement and worked out in the basement.
"And it didn’t track distance so I just did 35 minutes and called it good. Lol," Cecelia Jo messaged me. "That’s more than 10-minute miles. And, that’s what I was running before. So (it) counts."
I should be getting ready for the Steelers game Thursday night, but the Ravens' irresponsible actions opened up the evening and took away my Sunday afternoon.
And, as many of you read this, in years past I'd be mapping out my plans for lunch and Black Friday shopping with my nephew Brian Lohr. But, alas, you know, the pandemic and all, so we're adapting and figuring out how to keep another tradition alive with technology.
The past nine months have been adapting and figuring things out. And, it has, honestly, become quite tiresome.
But, we all look forward to the return of gathering on Fayette Street with folks dressed as pilgrims and turkeys, a bracing breeze with frost and snow nipping at our nose (because faces are covered to protect against the cold, not a virus), and enjoying a smile and laugh with friends and strangers alike, as they walk and run for a good cause.
On behalf of the Herald-Standard sports staff, let me extend a belated Happy Thanksgiving. Be safe.
