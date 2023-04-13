BELLE VERNON — The second of a two-game set between Section 2-AAAA baseball rivals Uniontown and Belle Vernon was nothing like the first.
That was better news for the Leopards than the Red Raiders.
One day after suffering an 11-1 loss to Uniontown at Bailey Park, Belle Vernon bounced back with a 4-2 home victory at DiVirgilio Sports Complex on Wednesday night to tighten up the section race.
Parker Lind and Lucas Judy combined on a five-hitter and Jake Gedekoh, Adam LaCarte and Jake Wessel each drove in a run for the Leopards (2-2, 4-4) who moved into a three-way tie for third place with Laurel Highlands and Ringgold.
Uniontown (3-1, 3-3) entered the game alone in first place but dropped into a tie with Latrobe for the top spot in the standings.
A loss would’ve dropped Belle Vernon three games out of first place but it now sits just a game out.
“They looked like a different team than the previous night,” Leopards coach Tony Watson said. “This was just a good collective team win. Top to bottom of the order, they played hard. Our pitching got ahead in the counts.”
Lind allowed one run on four hits with three walks, a hit batter and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. Judy finished from there, giving up one run on one hit with one walk and three strikeouts to earn the save.
“Uniontown has some good bats in their lineup and Parker was outstanding,” Watson said.
Uniontown coach Ken Musko agreed.
“Parker Lind did a great job keeping us off-balance,” Musko said. “He’s a nice crafty lefty throwing his off-speed, mixes in the fastball well, throws a good change-up. You can’t try to do too much off a guy like that.”
That was the problem with the Red Raiders, according to Musko.
“We went up to the plate with the wrong approach,” Musko said. “Everyone wanted to be a star. Everybody wanted to hit the double or the triple instead of just getting on base. We had a good pitching performance. We just didn’t do our jobs at the plate, mostly mentally.”
Tate Musko, the coach’s son, pitched well in defeat, surrendering three runs on five hits with two walks and nine strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.
“They were coming off a big win last night and it’s easy to lose that edge a little bit, thinking that they’re better than the other team,” Musko said. “But in this section it’s a scrap, every team has a chance.
“You can’t take anything for granted and I think maybe they did a little bit going into this game, offensively anyways.”
Belle Vernon took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Wessel walked and scored on Gedekoh’s triple to right field.
Tate Musko went on a tear after that, striking out six of the next eight batters.
Uniontown pulled even in the fourth inning when Wyatt Nehls walked and pinch-runner Hunter Smiley went to second on a single by Clay Dean and scored an Hawk’s single to right field.
The Leopards went back on top with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Max Kostelnik started the rally with a lead-off single and courtesy runner Cole Matusik went to second on a wild pitch and scored on pinch-hitter LaCarte’s single to center. LaCarte took second on a passed ball and scored on Wessel’s single to right for a 3-1 lead, prompting Ken Musko to call on reliever Dean.
LaCarte, usually a starter, arrived at the game late but Watson picked the right spot to get him in.
“Our school had a National Honor Society ceremony tonight and a couple of our kids were there and got here late,” Watson explained. “Adam was one of those kids. He’s our normal left fielder so I said let’s insert him here and see what happens. It was just a hunch.”
LaCarte’s run wound up being the winning tally.
“The bats woke up tonight,” Watson said. “We had timely hits for a change. They were seeing the ball a lot better tonight. I’m really happy with them.”
The Red Raiders had at least one runner on base every inning but could only push two across the plate.
Austin Grego and Nehls both hit two-out singles for Uniontown in the first and Christian Thomas followed with a long fly ball that centerfielder Wessel tracked down.
After Hawk’s RBI single in the fourth Uniontown loaded the bases with two outs when Tanner Uphold drew a walk. Mason Kuhn then ripped a line drive but shortstop Martin Marion was there to snag it.
The Red Raiders put two runners on with two outs in the sixth when Cameron Jackson walked and hustled to second on Uphold’s grounder, beating Marion to the bag to avoid the force out. Judy then replaced Lind and got a strikeout to end the inning.
Belle Vernon tacked on an insurance run in the sixth inning. Tanner Steeber reached on an error, Jaxson Bozek hit into a force out and took second on Kostelnik’s ground out, went to third on Austin Hoffman’s infield single and scored on passed ball.
Uniontown was able to bring the tying run to the plate in the seventh inning.
Tate Musko blasted a triple into left-center field to lead off the inning and Grego drew a walk. Nehl’s hit into a force out at second with Musko scoring to make it 4-2.
Judy preserved the win by getting strikeouts of Thomas and Dean to end the game.
“We had the meat of the order up, the guys who wanted at the plate, but it didn’t work out,” Musko said. “That’s baseball.”
“It was Lucas’s first high school appearance,” Watson pointed out. “I thought he did a really good job for us.”
Dean allowed one unearned run on one hit and one walk in 1 1/3 innings after replacing Tate Musko. Grego reached base three times and Hawk had two stolen bases.
The Leopards stole four bases with two by Seth Tomalski and one each by Wessel and Gedekoh on a double steal.
Watson hopes the win will be a turning point for his team.
“Being that Uniontown is in first place in our section it gives us a little bit of confidence and momentum knowing that we can play with those guys,” Watson said. “I’m proud of this group’s effort today. We’ve just got to keep the pedal to the floor.”
Musko doesn’t think the loss will deter his team’s drive for a section title.
“If I’m being honest I feel we should compete for that spot all season,” Musko said. “I have high hopes for this team.”
