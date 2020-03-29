Ryan Brown and his Trenton Golden Hawks teammates were preparing for their Ontario Junior Hockey League quarterfinal playoff series when the league made the announcement the remainder of the 2019-20 season had been officially canceled because of concerns due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Brown, a 2019 Connellsville graduate, said the events progressed at a whirlwind pace.
“We were told first we would be sent home for two weeks. They told us on March 12 we would be suspended for two weeks,” explained Brown. “Then, we came to practice at 10 a.m. on March 13 and they told us we’re done. They wanted to make sure all six of us (American players) got home.”
The OJHL released a statement on March 12: “The Ontario Junior Hockey League has been closely monitoring all developments pertaining to the COVID-19 situation vis-a-vis our league. At all times, the health and safety of our players, staff, fans and volunteers has been at the forefront of our focus.
“The league implemented a Response Management Team on March 10, 2020, on behalf of our 22 member clubs, players and staff. A stringent reporting process for our clubs was instigated and required teams to notify the league if any individual associated with a club was known to have contracted or otherwise been exposed to COVID-19. This included various travel-related and other inquiries. To date, the league has not been informed of any confirmed cases from any players, staff or others within the league. Additionally, the 8 clubs that are remaining in the OJHL Playoffs were instructed to contact each of their facility operators to receive an outline as to the preventative measures being implemented for the safety of the public in the various facilities.”
Trenton management followed suit the next day, announcing, “Per Hockey Canada and the Canadian Junior Hockey League, the 2019-20 season has officially been canceled. This means that our series against the Wellington Dukes, along with the OJHL Playoffs, Dudley-Hewit Cup and Centennial Cup have all been canceled. This was not the end of the season that we envisioned for our team; however, we would like to thank all our fans and the community for their support this season. We look to return for the 2020-2021 season with unfinished business.”
So, instead of preparing for Wellington in the quarterfinals, Brown was packing his bags and heading home to Connellsville.
The Golden Hawks dispatched Whitby in the opening best-of-7 series, 4-1. They quickly won the first three games (5-4, 4-1, 10-4), but dropped the fourth game, 5-3. Trenton clinched the series with a 6-2 win in the fifth game.
Brown had one goal and an assist in the series.
Trenton finished second to Wellington — by four points — in the East Division with 84 points and a record of 40-10-1-3.
Brown had a solid season as a third-line center with three goals and 17 assists in 44 games, despite missing a month of games due to injury.
“I broke my finger in (early January) and missed 10 games. After the break, I reset and was making a lot of plays in February,” said Brown.
The OJHL is some pretty heady competition with a solid fan base. Teams are permitted to have six non-Canadians on their roster of 23 players.
“The OJHL is Junior A. It’s the best you can play and still play in college in the states. The age is 16 to 21. Our team was old, 17 were 19 or 20. We only had two still in high school,” explained Brown.
Brown added, “The league is a feeder for the NCAA. The OHL (Ontario Hockey League) is major junior. If you play in the OHL, you lose your NCAA eligibility.”
Brown has not received any offers from colleges, but isn’t discouraged.
“There are 60 Division I schools, 11 in Division II, and 81 in Division III. I’ll go to any school that will give me a scholarship,” said Brown. “We send out emails and we have player advisers that are connected to schools.”
The quarterfinal series with Wellington would’ve likely filled the arenas.
“We averaged around 700 fans at our home games. We had over 1,000 a couple games,” said Brown. “Our biggest rival is the Wellington Dukes. Wellington is about 35 kilometers, 25 miles, away.
“Everyone around town is a fan. Hockey is so big. You walk the streets and everyone recognizes you.”
Brown continued his education by taking online classes at Westmoreland County Community College. He hopes to one day attend medical school.
As with many students as they move along after graduation, Brown had to adjust to living far from home, eight hours away.
“I had to pay room and board,” said Brown, “but, I received free sticks and free equipment. I broke 14, 15 sticks. They cost 200, 300 dollars.
“The adjustment living away from home was difficult. I was so nervous. This is my job.”
To that point, Brown added, “They own my rights. I can be traded.”
As Brown settled in his living arrangements, so did he settle in on the ice.
“The biggest adjustment was the speed of the game, that was the biggest thing. It took me the first month to get used to it,” said Brown. “My making plays was the first thing to come.
“I was a two-way forward. I would play against the top two lines.”
Although the Golden Hawks’ season came to an abrupt, premature end, Brown has no regrets on his decision to play in the OJHL.
“I didn’t know what to expect. This is the best decision I could make, hockey-wise and as a person,” said Brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.