Albert Gallatin will join Laurel Highlands, Connellsville, Brownsville and Frazier as Fayette County high schools that are cleared to participate in fall sports.
The Albert Gallatin Area School Board at a special meeting on Tuesday night voted 9-0 in favor of continuing on with fall sports with the first event to take place today as the Colonials boys golf team goes to Duck Hollow Golf Club to face Uniontown.
Uniontown Area School District opted to cancel its varsity football and boys and girls soccer seasons, but the golf, cross country and girls volleyball teams will proceed with theirs.
The fate of AG athletics was still up in the air until Tuesday night’s vote.
“I don’t know if it was a bigger relief for me or for the kids,” said Colonials football coach Drew Dindl, who attended the board meeting. “I had about 15 kids and their parents sitting out in the parking lot waiting for a decision. They’re all happy and ready to go now.
“They had this dangling out in front of them and it was unknown if they were going to get to play or not. Finally, that’s been determined and we can put our focus 100 percent on football now.”
Dindl stressed that he recognized the situation with the coronavirus pandemic and the board’s thinking, and wasn’t blind to the opposing view.
“I completely understand the concern for the kids safety and where they were coming from,” Dindl said. “That’s important to all of us.”
Dindl praised AG athletic director Duane Dupont for his help in keeping the student-athletes safe.
“Duane did a great job over the summer putting a good plan together and getting us ready to roll,” Dindl said. “All the fall athletics, I thought, did a good job of monitoring all the kids and making sure kids were quarantined when they came back from vacation and things like that. Everybody did a nice job working together and we’ve been clean and healthy.
“Hopefully, we can keep it that way.”
Albert Gallatin will host nearby rival Laurel Highlands in the football season opener on Sept. 11. That game was tentative until AG gave fall sports the OK.
“That such a big game for the area, I’m glad to see it’ll happen now,” Dindl said. “That’s always one of those games everyone wants to see, either LH-Uniontown, AG-LH or AG-Uniontown. The kids are pretty excited.”
The PIAA had given its approval for fall sports to proceed on Friday, although it left the final decision up to each high school.
