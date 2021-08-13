Alex Santella knew when he was a senior in high school he wanted to be a head basketball coach someday.
The 2010 Albert Gallatin graduate finally reached that goal in June when he was hired by the Warren County School Board to take over the reins of its boys basketball program.
“It’s just something I was really interested in and wanted to do,” said the 29-year-old son of Dennis and Michele Santella of Masontown. “Back when I was at AG I set a goal to become a basketball coach.”
Santella was a two-sport letterman with the Colonials.
“I played under (head coach) Warare Gladman and (assistant coach) Mike Revak in basketball, and played for Shawn Chory in baseball,” Santella said.
It’s not a shock Santella played baseball. His dad, also an Albert Gallatin graduate, was an outstanding baseball player who starred in the Fayette County Baseball League for many years, most of them playing for Leckrone.
His mom, a former cheerleader, is a German Township graduate.
Alex Santella went on to play college basketball at Penn State Fayette before moving to the main campus. He graduated from Penn State in 2015.
Santella has some coaching experience.
“I was a freshman boys basketball assistant coach for Mike Revak at Albert Gallatin,” he pointed out. “I did a couple other side jobs of coaching. Then eventually I got down here to Virginia.
“I was a substitute teacher for three years then I accepted a job at Warren County in Front Royal, Virginia, as a Health and P.E. teacher. I’m entering my fourth year there.”
Santella has been Warren’s junior varsity coach the past three years so he doesn’t anticipate a difficult transition.
“The senior class, I had them my very first year at Warren County so they know me, they know my style, they know my philosophy,” Santella said. “They know what to expect from me.”
Santella prefers an up-tempo brand of basketball.
“I do like a fast-paced, aggressive style,” he said.
Santella replaced four-year coach John Kelly. The Class 3A Wildcats (Virginia, like Pennsylvania, has six classifications in high school basketball) have suffered through seven consecutive losing seasons.
“We’re in a tough spot right now,” Santella admitted. “The last three years have been down but I’m looking to put this program back on its feet. I’m looking to make a change and get the program moving in the right direction.”
Santella feels he has a knack for relating to his players.
“My relationship with the students is great, no issues with that at all,” he said. “I really connect with each and every one of these guys. I’ve always been able to do that. I think that’s one of my key attributes.”
Santella isn’t looking for overnight success but is confident he can build a winning program.
“We’re just going to do the best we can, take it one day at a time and try to put more ‘W’s in the win column,” he said.
Santella has had help along the way to fulfilling his dream.
“I owe my parents a lot for their support,” he said. “I can’t thank them enough. Also my former coaches in high school and college who I learned the game from. They were great mentors and role models.
“I’m looking to pass that on to this next generation.”
