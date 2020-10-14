Albert Gallatin is undefeated at home and a scheduling change means the Colonials will be back at York Run again for Week Six of the high school football season.
Coach Drew Dindl’s squad was originally slated to make a two-plus hour trip into West Virginia to play Spring Mills on Friday night. Instead, AG will host Carrick (0-3) of the City League tonight with a 7 p.m. kickoff in a game originally set for Oct. 30.
“Spring Mills was in, according West Virginia’s COVID guidelines, a gold phase county, which means they can only play a team that’s also in gold,” AG athletic director Duane Dupont explained. “Their system is different than Pennsylvania’s, but basically they were not allowed to play us.
“So I talked with Drew, he contacted Carrick about moving that game up to this week, it ended up being Thursday, just so we wouldn’t have an off week. That worked out because Carrick was off this week, and now we might be able to get another game scheduled for Oct. 30.”
The Colonials are 3-1 thus far, including home wins over Laurel Highlands (35-0), Brooke, W.Va. (28-19) and Uniontown (55-0). Albert Gallatin’s lone loss was at University in Morgantown, 46-14.
“University was one of those teams that was in the gold, too, before we played them,” Dindl pointed out. “But then when the numbers were released the week of our game, their county was back to green phase and so we were able to go there and play them.”
AG is scheduled to host a fifth home game next Friday against Charleroi.
The year of the coronavirus has sent a lot of teams scrambling on short notice and AG found itself in that situation when it found out about Spring Mills’ situation.
“We went into practice Monday not knowing if we were going to have a game or not,” Dindl said. “Late on Monday I found out it would work out with Carrick. Our weekend got thrown off a little bit because we were preparing for Spring Mills, even though we knew there was a chance they would be in the gold phase.
“It’s just been a whacky year, man.”
Dindl guided AG to its first winning football season since consolidation in 1987 last year when it went 5-3. A victory tonight would clinch two consecutive above .500 campaigns.
In other action tonight, Bentworth (2-3, 2-3) will host Avella (4-1, 4-1) in a 6 p.m. Tri-County South game originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
The Eagles trail front-running Carmichaels and California — who meet Saturday night at Coaches Field in Carmichaels — by one game in the loss column.
The Bearcats are coming off a wild, 48-40 victory over West Greene.
All other local teams are in action Friday night, except Uniontown which is off this week.
