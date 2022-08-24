The name Donald “Doc” Franks invokes memories of old-time, rugged Albert Gallatin football during an era that included a slew of undefeated regular seasons and conference titles.
The longtime Colonials coach, who died on Nov. 21 last year at the age of 84, hasn’t been forgotten.
This year’s Albert Gallatin team will honor his memory with a helmet decal that simply says “Doc” in honor of one of the great football coaches in Fayette County history.
Franks compiled an outstanding record of 178-50-11 from 1966 to 1989 and was the last coach to lead AG to a WPIAL football championship which he did in 1974.
It’s no secret that the Albert Gallatin football program has struggled mightily since the consolidation of the old AG, Fairchance-Georges and German into one entity that was at first called Tri-Valley High School in 1987 before changing to the name of the school district a few years later.
The post-consolidation Colonials never had a winning record until they broke away from the WPIAL as an independent after an 0-10 season in 2018 in an attempt to rejuvenate the program. Fourth-year coach Drew Dindl has done his best in the three seasons since then with three straight winning records and an overall mark of 17-6 in that span.
The Colonials still have a long road to go before it can attain the level the program was at in the pre-consolidation days. Doc Franks’ father, Gene Franks, won four WPIAL crowns at Masontown and had an overall record of 128-40-11. Masontown and Point Marion high schools eventually consolidated into one school, Albert Gallatin, which won WPIAL football titles in 1961 under John Lozar and 1974 under Franks.
The 1974 squad is Franks’ signature team, one that maybe today’s high school players have little knowledge of.
But to this 1978 AG grad, the names come flowing back when that championship team is mentioned.
Al Harper, Gary Bosnic, Dan Ptak, Jeff Rotharmel, Mike Zummerling, Leon Hairston, Bill Butterworth, Bill Boskovich, Ralph Strimel, Chuck Cheresnye, Don Beck, Chris Bonvenuto, Rich Girod, Barry Lesko, Charles Bucklew ... just to name a few.
The Colonials of that era had a reputation for being rough and tough, if not very big, and always featured a strong running game with Harper the main back on the 1974 squad.
Albert Gallatin’s defense could be outright intimidating in those days. Perhaps it was best summed up by an instance during one Colonials victory when an opposing quarterback came off the field and was being admonished by his coach. The player ripped his helmet off and said, “But coach, those guys are crazy … they’re crazy!”
The Colonials of those days could get into your head with their intense, some would say almost maniacal defense. They weren’t out of control, however.
“They were sort of crazy but they were disciplined, too,” Franks said. “It all starts with discipline.”
Albert Gallatin’s 1974 team had discipline, grit and talent. It did what it had to do to reach the WPIAL playoffs, including winning two nail-biters.
The Colonials defeated Beth-Center 8-6 with the difference being a two-point conversion completion by Bosnic and a clutch tackle by Rotharmel that stopped a potential game-tying two-point try by the Bulldogs.
In a mud game against Brentwood, Bosnic kicked a 33-yard field goal in the third quarter and AG won 3-0.
The only blemish on the Colonials’ schedule that year came after they were informed they were in the playoffs as the conference champions due to Gardner Points. With the regular-season finale rendered meaningless for the most part, AG fell to Washington, 23-13.
The Colonials regrouped and dominated in its two playoff wins, 24-8 over Burgettstown and 41-13 over Freeport in the final.
Albert Gallatin’s character was tested early in the latter as Bosnic threw an early pick-six that gave Freeport an early lead. Undaunted, Bosnic then led the Colonials on four consecutive touchdown drives to all but put the game away. Fittingly, the defense tacked on the finishing touches with not one but two fumble returns for touchdowns by Ptak of 41 and 66 yards.
Doc Franks would always deflect credit for his success to his players.
“First of all they were good football players and they were so tough,” Franks said. “They all wanted to play their hearts out for AG, and we wanted to win for AG.”
Franks once reflected on what it was like to be part of the school and the team at that time.
“Our student body was close to the football team,” Franks said. “They loved the football team. On Thursday nights we had the bonfire and we’d sing the alma mater and all the captains would talk. Then they’d break up and go home, and then we’d have the pep rallies on Fridays and we’d have a contest on who could cheer the most.
“When you left that, boy, you were ready to go. They all had the pride of Albert Gallatin.”
Franks has been inducted into four Hall of Fames but one of the ones he treasured most was being part of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2015.
“Someone uptown told me this one’s going to mean more to you than all the other Hall of Fames, and it did,” Franks said at the time. “When it all sunk in, it really did. It really was a big thrill, a big, big honor.”
Pride in the football team has been fleeting since the 1987 consolidation. There were a few years that brought hope the Colonials could rise up again. The most wins the Colonials had in a season before Dindl’s reign was four, once under Mike Bosnic and once under Chuck Colborn in 2005, the latter being the lone year AG qualified for the WPIAL playoffs.
The Colonials have potential under Dindl. It was only two years ago, in AG’s second year as an independent, that he guided AG to an impressive, convincing 32-0 victory over a Laurel Highlands team that a year later had arguably its greatest season ever.
Here’s hoping this year’s players realize the significance of that “Doc” decal on their helmets and that it gives them some added inspiration for the 2022 season.
