AG helmet Doc decal

Drew Dindl

Albert Gallatin’s football team will wear a “Doc” decal on its helmets for the 2022 season in honor of Hall of Fame coach Donald “Doc” Franks who died Nov. 21 at the age of 84. Franks compiled an overall record of 178-50-11 and led the Colonials to their last WPIAL football championship in 1974.

 Drew Dindl

The name Donald “Doc” Franks invokes memories of old-time, rugged Albert Gallatin football during an era that included a slew of undefeated regular seasons and conference titles.

