Albert Gallatin got the upper hand against Uniontown in Thursday night's Section 3-AAA girls volleyball match but the needle is pointing up for both programs.
The second-place Lady Colonials (10-2, 12-2) recorded their second sweep of the season against the third-place Lady Raiders (8-4, 10-5), winning by scores of 25-16, 25-13 and 25-18 at A.J. Everhart Memorial Gymnasium.
Both teams have qualified for the WPIAL playoffs. The pairings revealed on Friday have both starting the postseason Monday. Albert Gallatin hosts Kiski Area in a 7:30 p.m. match. Uniontown plays Hopewell at West Allegheny at 6 p.m.
Liz Murtha led the way for AG with 12 kills, five digs and two blocks, and Laney Wilson contributed 13 kills, seven aces and a pair of blocks.
The Lady Colonials also got 24 assists from Emma Eckert, 10 assists and three digs from Kennedy Felio, four digs and two aces from DJ Thomas and five digs from Mia Moser.
Albert Gallatin, whose only two section losses have come to first-place Thomas Jefferson, also swept Uniontown on Sept. 28 at AG, 25-15, 25-13 and 25-9.
"They were pretty confident going in because we beat Uniontown 3-0 at our place, too," said Lady Colonials coach Marissa Hart. "But I tried to make sure they weren’t too confident because that’s when things can go downhill."
Uniontown coach Anna Tale felt her team turned in a better effort in the rematch.
"The first time we had no energy," Tale said. "Today, even though they lost, they came out with a lot more energy. I just told the girls to have fun because it was their last game here, especially my seniors."
Amiah DeShields paced the Lady Raiders with seven kills. Uniontown also got 16 digs from Naveah McCargo, 11 digs from Sequoia Dunlap and six assists from Riley Baker.
Albert Gallatin held an 18-15 lead in the first set before winning seven of the next eight points to go up 1-0. Wilson closed out the set with a kill and then two service points.
Uniontown fell behind 10-5 in the second set but used a 4-1 spurt to get within 11-9. The Lady Colonials answered with a six-point burst and went ahead by 10, 21-11, on Murtha's block. Murtha also ended the set with a kill.
The third set was a tight battle with Uniontown taking a 9-8 lead on a point by McCargo before a tip by Natalie King got the visitors back even. Uniontown went ahead 12-11 before AG rang up the next five points to go ahead 16-12.
The Lady Raiders got to within three points three times. They made it 18-15 before one of the longest points of the night ended with a kill by Murtha and 20-17 after a kill by Dunlap.
A tip by Murtha fell in to put the Lady Colonials ahead 21-17 but Uniontown took the next point to pull within 21-18.
Albert Gallatin took the next four points with one coming on a call reversal by the official on an AG shot near the end line that gave the Lady Colonials a 23-18 advantage. A kill by Wilson closed out the match.
"Laney and Liz had good games," Hart said. "I think everyone played great tonight, I can’t think of anyone on the court where I had an issue with how they were playing. They all went out there and gave their all tonight so I’m very proud of all of them."
The Lady Colonials have made the playoffs in all three years Hart has been coach. They followed fourth-place section finishes the past two years (8-6 in 20-19, 6-6 in 2020) with their second-place finish in 2021.
"The key has been just maintaining consistency throughout the game," said Hart, who was the team's assistant coach in 2018. "We used to be a team that kind of went really hard in the beginning and then we’d kind of let off near the end. These girls have found a good pace, they’ve got good stamina and we’re able to keep our energy the whole game.
"The seniors I have now I’ve coached since they were freshmen so I feel like I have a really good relationship with my team which I think helps a lot. I push all of them to maintain a leadership role when needed. I always say we need a person on that court that’s kind of driving the energy and it’s been different people at different times which I think is great."
Uniontown was coming off a 2-10 section record last year but the team has flourished in Tale's first season as head coach.
"It was just seeing where their skill level is and getting back to the basics," Tale said about how she started the process of turning the team around. "I didn’t know where they were at offensively, defensively. I coached Riley Baker since middle school so I knew how she played but not the rest of the team. They are quick learners and it showed this season."
Tale saw an indication for what was to come early on.
"Our first home game against EF, the first set, they played so well together, had nice chemistry on the court, and off the court as well," said Tale, who commended two players for stepping up as leaders this year.
"Definitely my senior Neveah McCargo, she’s a soldier in the back row," Tale said. "I told her from the beginning of the season you’re a libero, you’re a senior, I need you to step up, and she has. In the front row it’s Riley."
Tale is a Uniontown graduate who played on the Lady Raiders' 2013 section championship team and went on to be an assistant coach at college power Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus.
"I try to implement what we did there to here and to club ball," Tale said.
Both coaches are excited for the postseason.
"We’re ready to push hard in practice to prepare for the playoffs," Hart said.
"It’s feels good to be going," Tale said. "I’m just happy the girls did their job and got rewarded."
