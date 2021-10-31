Shawn Loring rambled for 143 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter as Albert Gallatin wrapped up its season with a 15-7 win at Spring Mills (W.Va.) Friday night.
The Colonials had already set the program single-season mark for wins and finished with a 7-2 record. AG is a combined 17-6 in the past three season.
The Cardinals (4-5) took a 7-0 lead with 7:19 left in the second quarter with Max Anderson’s touchdown pass to Tyrell Denson and Hayden Pack’s extra point.
The Colonials' defense would hold the hosts off the scoreboard the rest of the way.
Albert Gallatin waited until the final play of the first half to pull even with Bruno Fabrycki scoring on an 11-yard run and Jace Bowers booting the extra point to make it 7-7.
The score remained tied until Loring’s 6-yard touchdown run with 8:07 remaining in the game. Loring also ran in the 2-point conversion.
Caleb Matzus-Chapman gave AG two 100-yard rushers in the game with 117 yards. Quentin Larkin completed 2 of 4 passes for 75 yards with both completions going to Fabrycki, who also ran for 56 yards.
Non-conference
Albert Gallatin 0-7-0-8 -- 15
Spring Mills (W.Va.) 0-7-0-0 -- 7
Second Quarter
SM: Tyrell Denson pass from Max Anderson (Hayden Pack kick), 7:19
AG: Bruno Fabrycki 11 run (Jace Bowers kick), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
AG: Shawn Loring 6 run (Shawn Loring run), 8:07
Records: Albert Gallatin (7-2), Spring Mills (4-5)
