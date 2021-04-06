Albert Gallatin senior Bryn Bezjak was named to the Big 56 All-Section 3-AAAAA girls basketball first team after helping lead the Lady Colonials to a 14-7 record, a third-place finish and a playoff victory.
Bezjak, a guard who went over the 1,000-point mark for her career, was among five AG players selected to the team overall.
Laurel Highlands and Connellsville each had two players selected to the team, and Ringgold had one.
Albert Gallatin senior guard Olivia Miller, sophomore guard Gianna Michaux and sophomore forward Courtlyn Turner were named to the second team, and Lady Colonials senior Forward Noah Turner was an honorable mention.
Fillies’ sophomore forward Essence Davis and Lady Rams’ junior guard Kirra Gerard were named to the second team.
Lady Falcons’ junior guard Madison Kinneer and sophomore guard Hillary Claycomb were named honorable mention, as was Laurel Highlands sophomore guard Alessandra Peccon.
Bezjak, who led the area in scoring, was joined on the first team by Trinity senior guards Kaylin Venick, Emily Venick, junior guard Alyssa Clutter and senior forward Courtney Dahlquist, and Thomas Jefferson junior guard Graci Fairman and senior guard Maddy Trainer.
Trinity’s Kathy McConnell-Miller, who led the Lady Hillers to the section title and the WPIAL final, was voted the coach of the year.
